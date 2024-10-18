HBD Jyothika: Long before Vidya Balan, this Tamil actor was the OG Manjulika; 5 unforgettable roles of the K-Town actor

As conversations about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 heat up, netizens have expressed their disdain for Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit’s gentrified interpretation of Manjulika. This brings to mind one of the first portrayals by Jyothika Sadanah in the Tamil film Chandramukhi (2005), where she left a lasting impact with her riveting performance as the enigmatic Chandramukhi (predecessor to the modern character of Manjulika). On her 46th birthday, let's celebrate Jyothika’s enduring legacy and the timeless quality of her performances. Long before Vidya Balan, this Jyothika was the OG Manjulika

Making her acting debut in 1997, Jyothika quickly established herself as a leading actress in the Tamil film industry. After a hiatus, she made a powerful return to the screen in 2015, selecting roles that emphasise strong female narratives and showcase her incredible versatility. Her remarkable talent has earned her numerous accolades, including a National Film Award and several Filmfare Awards South.

In Uyirile Kalanthathu (2000) Jyothika and Suriya charmed audiences together, much before they officially tied the knot. The film beautifully explores the struggles and determination of the lovers as they navigate family dynamics and the challenges of their relationship, leading to a heartwarming conclusion

Uyirile Kalanthathu (2000)

In Chandramukhi (2005), Jyothika’s performance is celebrated as one of the standout moments in Indian horror cinema. The film, a remake of the Malayalam classic Manichitrathazhu (1993), revolves around a doctor uncovering a shocking secret about his friend’s wife; this movie was the base inspiration for Vidya and Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). The climax, featuring both Rajinikanth and Jyothika, is a highlight that continues to engage audiences, with Jyothika's portrayal still resonating.

Chandramukhi (2005)

In Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu (2006), her role as Aaradhana, a single mother, demonstrated the actor's innate ability to connect with viewers as a strong lead character. The multilayered gripping crime drama, showcased her depth as an actor alongside co-star Kamal Haasan.

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu (2006)

Her character Archana in Mozhi (2007) marked a crowning achievement in her career. The film tells a poignant story about love and acceptance, challenging her to portray a deaf-mute character. Jyothika embraced this challenge by learning sign language, delivering a powerful performance that showcased her emotional range and depth.

Mozhi (2007)

After reaching the peak of her career, Jyothika took a break to marry actor Suriya in September 2006. Her comeback in 2015 with 36 Vayadhinile earned her the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress - South. The woman-centric film was heartwarming to watch, as Jyothika goes against all odds to prove herself.

36 Vayadhinile (2015)

The actor was most recently seen in Srikanth and Shaitaan — happy birthday to her!