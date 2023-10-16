Hema Malini on her 75th birthday: The best time of my life in all these years was when I shot for…

"75th is special, har saal nahi aata," exclaims Hema Malini. One of the biggest draw of her times, she is in disbelief that she has hit the milestone in her life.

Talking to us, she says. "I have been so busy working all these years that I didn't even realise where the time went by. I am 75 today, I can't believe it myself! But age is just a number. It depends on how you look after yourself, if tohers are inspired by the work you do. That's life. I do the work that I get, spend time with my children and grandchildren. Life is beautiful," she smiles.

The entire month, she adds, has been very busy for her. First she went and met some holy men in her constituency Mathura, and had a get together with them along with the common people. Then she met her party people and ministers for another one in Delhi. A gala affair will now be held in Mumbai. "It's also 75 years of me being in the film industry. My career was so beautiful due to such wonderful people, who I worked with, then producers, actors, technicians. It's time for me to thank them, meet and greet them. It won't happen every year, because you celebrate at home with family all the other years," adds the actor of cult films such as Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta and Johny Mera Naam.

Her husband, actor Dharmendra is also back from United States. "He is here for my birthday, and the biggest gift he gives me is spending time with us," she beams.

Malini however, when asked to mention the highest point of her life so far, gets nostalgic and says, "The most beautiful one was when I was very busy working in films. From 1975 to 1985, I don't think I rested even one day. I was continuously working, like it was Sholay one day, then going to Afghanistan for Dharmatma, then going to Russia, within two months coming back to shoot in Nasik. I played so many different kind of roles, in my personal life too. That was a great time, and what is paying me back today."

