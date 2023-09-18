News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sunny Deol and Dharmendra feast on pizza ‘peacefully' during US vacation; Bobby Deol, Esha Deol react

Sunny Deol and Dharmendra feast on pizza ‘peacefully' during US vacation; Bobby Deol, Esha Deol react

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 18, 2023 12:12 PM IST

Sunny Deol and Dharmendra travelled to the US weeks after the release of Gadar 2. They have been giving fans glimpses of their vacation.

Actors and father-son duo Dharmendra and Sunny Deol travelled to the US for a vacation recently. They have been sharing posts regularly from there on their social media platforms. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Sunny shared a new picture with Dharmendra. (Also Read | Sunny Deol, Dharmendra share videos from US holiday, trash health treatment reports. Watch)

Sunny Deol and Dharmendra at a restaurant in the US.
Sunny Deol and Dharmendra at a restaurant in the US.

Dharmendra enjoys pizza

In the photo, Dharmendra held a slice of pizza as Sunny sat next to him with his arm around him. A plate with several slices of pizza rested on the table next to a bowl and a glass. For the outing, Dharmendra wore a corduroy shirt and a black bowl hat.

Bobby, Esha reacts to Sunny's post

Sunny, who opted for a white T-shirt, a bucket hat and dark sunglasses, captioned the post, "Papa and I enjoying a pizza peacefully (red heart emoji)." Reacting to the post, his brother-actor Bobby Deol and actor Darshan Kumaar posted red heart emojis. His step-sister and actor Esha Deol posted heart suit and nazar amulet emojis.

A few days ago Sunny posted a picture on Instagram with Dharmendra. He wrote in the caption, “Love you papa." In the photo, Dharmendra wore a green jacket that he teamed up with a T-shirt and a cap while Sunny was spotted in a white shirt and cap.

Dharmendra dismissed reports of medical treatment

Recently several reports claimed that Dharmendra was in the US for medical treatment. The veteran actor later informed fans he was on a holiday and would return soon. He shared a video on X (earlier known as Twitter) amid rumours about his health. "Friends, after long enjoying a small holiday in USA. Will soon be back for my new film. This loving pet is in love with me haha (sic)" Dharmendra captioned the short clip in which he played with a dog.

Sunny and Dharmendra's last films

Sunny was recently seen in Gadar 2 which took the box office by storm collecting a whopping 515.03 crore in about a month. The film became the second highest-grossing Hindi film and has surpassed the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

Dharmendra was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out