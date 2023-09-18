Sunny Deol and Dharmendra feast on pizza ‘peacefully' during US vacation; Bobby Deol, Esha Deol react

Actors and father-son duo Dharmendra and Sunny Deol travelled to the US for a vacation recently. They have been sharing posts regularly from there on their social media platforms. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Sunny shared a new picture with Dharmendra. (Also Read | Sunny Deol, Dharmendra share videos from US holiday, trash health treatment reports. Watch) Sunny Deol and Dharmendra at a restaurant in the US.

Dharmendra enjoys pizza

In the photo, Dharmendra held a slice of pizza as Sunny sat next to him with his arm around him. A plate with several slices of pizza rested on the table next to a bowl and a glass. For the outing, Dharmendra wore a corduroy shirt and a black bowl hat.

Bobby, Esha reacts to Sunny's post

Sunny, who opted for a white T-shirt, a bucket hat and dark sunglasses, captioned the post, "Papa and I enjoying a pizza peacefully (red heart emoji)." Reacting to the post, his brother-actor Bobby Deol and actor Darshan Kumaar posted red heart emojis. His step-sister and actor Esha Deol posted heart suit and nazar amulet emojis.

A few days ago Sunny posted a picture on Instagram with Dharmendra. He wrote in the caption, “Love you papa." In the photo, Dharmendra wore a green jacket that he teamed up with a T-shirt and a cap while Sunny was spotted in a white shirt and cap.

Dharmendra dismissed reports of medical treatment

Recently several reports claimed that Dharmendra was in the US for medical treatment. The veteran actor later informed fans he was on a holiday and would return soon. He shared a video on X (earlier known as Twitter) amid rumours about his health. "Friends, after long enjoying a small holiday in USA. Will soon be back for my new film. This loving pet is in love with me haha (sic)" Dharmendra captioned the short clip in which he played with a dog.

Sunny and Dharmendra's last films

Sunny was recently seen in Gadar 2 which took the box office by storm collecting a whopping ₹515.03 crore in about a month. The film became the second highest-grossing Hindi film and has surpassed the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

Dharmendra was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON