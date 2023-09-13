Sunny Deol, Dharmendra share videos from US holiday, trash health treatment reports. Watch

A few days ago, there were reports that Sunny Deol has accompanied his father Dharmendra for treatment in the US. Now, Sunny has indirectly put these rumours to rest as he shared a video of himself having fun during his vacation, on social media. Dharmendra also posted a video of himself relaxing on his holiday and playing with a pet dog. (Also read: Gadar 2 box office collection day 33: Sunny Deol film witnesses another drop as Jawan continues to soar, mints ₹50 lakh) Dharmendra and Sunny Deol are having the best time in US.

On Tuesday, Sunny took to his Instagram and posted a goofy video of himself along with two pals and wrote, "Pizza Party. Having fun. Just be silly. ENJOY. (red heart emoticons)" Fans reacted to the video and commented with red heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared a video of him playing with a pet dog. The veteran actor wrote in the caption, “Friends, after long enjoying a small holiday in USA . Will soon be back for my new film. This loving pet is in love with me haha (laughing face emoticon).”

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's spokesperson had confirmed that the actor had gone to the US for a holiday and not for his father's treatment. Speaking to Indian Express, they said, "Sunny paaji has gone for a family holiday to the US with Dharam ji and his mother. Dharam ji is hale and hearty, and there is nothing to worry. Sunny paaji is a little bugged reading reports about his father’s health because they have gone to enjoy a holiday together.”

Sunny Deol is basking in the success of his recent release Gadar 2. It is the sequel to Gadar, which is directed by Anil Sharma. The film minted ₹40 crore on its opening day in theatres and then went on to break several box office records to enter the ₹500 crore club at the domestic box office. Recently the cast and crew of the film hosted a grand success party of Gadar 2, which was also attended by Dharmendra.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Dharmendra played Ranveer's grandfather in the film.

