Here’s the truth behind Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s viral Karwa Chauth video

This year, one of Bollywood’s finest, actor Abhishek Bachchan completed 25 years in the Hindi film industry. In the last two and a half decades, he has won several hearts as well as awards. But this year when Abhishek lifted his first ever Filmfare Award for Best Actor, for his performance in I Want to Talk (2024), it was an emotional moment for him as well as his family. Abhishek got to share this special milestone with his mother Jaya Bachchan and sister Shweta Bachchan, but his actor wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya were not present for the event. This gave rise to rumours yet again, despite Abhishek mentioning Aishwarya and Aaradhya in his winning speech. But netizens took a breath of relief when an unseen video of Aishwarya and Abhishek from Karwa Chauth surfaced on the internet. But we have news for fans — this is an old video.

In the viral video, Abhishek Bachchan looks dapper as ever in a black suit, sporting a handsome mustache. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on the other hand, is ethereal in a bright red suit with gold embroidery. When this video took over the internet, many netizens speculated that it was a sneak peek into Aishwarya and Abhishek’s 2025 Karwa Chauth celebrations. But this video was actually shot in 2019, when Aishwarya and Abhishek attended Mukesh Ambani’s sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari’s pre-wedding bash at the Ambani house Antilia. The grand star-studded event was hosted by Mukesh and his wife Nita Ambani.

Pointing out the same in the comment section of the viral video, a social media user shared, “Wrong information, this is not karva chauth video. It's ambani pre wedding bash for their niece Nayantara Kothari in 2019,” whereas another wrote, “This is ancient (8-10 years old).” Another comment read, “Old video from 2019 and it’s from a wedding ,” whereas a fan wrote, “Old video. She does not look like that these days.”

So there we have it.