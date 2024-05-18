Heropanti 2 actor Kanwalpreet Singh says, I tasted the real struggle in Mumbai

The Heropanti 2 actor Kanwalpreet Singh is happy that his last film Gabru Gang where he plays parallel lead, got released last month after pandemic induced delays. Actor Kanwalpreet Singh

“I am happy. In fact, as a team, we are thrilled that the film saw a worldwide release. And as the film has gone down well with the audience, the makers now plan for multilingual dubbing as well. It’s such a relief. When you work hard for a project, and it gets delayed, it does get a bit taxing. When we shot for it in 2019, we had no idea that following years will be tough in every manner. Glad ke film dabbe mein nahi bandh hui,” says the Vilayati Bhabi (2019) and Channa Mereya (2022) actor.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Singh started with music videos in 2009 and completes 15 years in the entertainment industry. He adds, “It has been so many years but still feels like yesterday and I remember starting from Delhi then reaching Mumbai. It was there that I got to taste the real struggle of an actor. From hearing the cliched line ‘Not fit’ at auditions, to reaching here where I have good work on my plate, I am content. When you strike the right chord with the audience it’s then that good work begins to happen.”

The Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor who was recently in Lucknow for the first time, asserted that he shouldn’t have taken this long to be in UP. “We went to Kanpur for various events then it was next morning that we drove down to Lucknow, and it was a blessing in a way. The food in Lucknow is crazily tasty, especially Nihari then chai and samosa is exceptionally flavoursome. I want to revisit soon and explore more delicacies,” say Singh, who will be next with Arbaaz Khan in a tentatively titled film Gaddar, besides two OTT series.”