HEYOON: I try to write from a place hoping it’ll connect with a lot of people

A decade since her debut, HEYOON says her current frame of mind is all about having fun. Her latest single "Addicted” is a deep house track which marks a significant creative shift for the singer, who turns composer, lyricist, and even takes production charge. HEYOON

With its surreal framework rooted in R.E.M. sleep and the hypnotic world of dreams, HEYOON lucidly explores themes of seduction, ecstasy, and downfall, describing it as a reflection of her own imagination. “I try to write from a place hoping it’ll connect with a lot of people. What’s amazing about music is that once you share it with the world, people can relate to it through their own experiences. With Addicted, I just hope it makes people DANCE.”

Addicted, her third single, follows the chart-busting success of her solo debut Pivot, a collaboration with American rapper-singer Armani White. She finds resonance in both tracks, as each represents a different timeline in her life. “When I released Pivot, I was going through a pivotal moment, moments of self-acceptance. These days, I’m trying to have some fun and seize the day.”

Transitioning into a solo career after five years as part of the global pop group Now United, HEYOON says the shift was as challenging as it was relieving. She feels indebted to fans who stood by her through the transition, which she describes as a journey of growth and constant learning. “I feel lucky and grateful I get to continue my creative journey as an artist because these kinds of transitions are not easy. It’s challenging to navigate the pressures of being a solo artist.”

Splitting her time between Los Angeles and Korea, HEYOON has witnessed K-pop’s global rise first-hand. “I felt so proud seeing the love for K-pop grow everywhere,” she says, crediting its “attention to detail and fantasy” for its worldwide pull.

India, she says, has her heart. “I love Bollywood’s unique sound and energy,” she says. “I was lucky enough to work with Badshah in 2019 while at Now United, and even stayed in India for a month. It was such a rich experience. I can’t wait to perform there again.”

Popular among MZ (millennial and Gen Z) listeners, HEYOON insists her music is for everyone. “I try to not think too much about what the song should give. The more I write something I personally enjoy and resonate with, the better it works, because when there’s love and authenticity in your art, people will feel it too.”

As for what’s next, she’s clear: “Definitely more music. I’m having fun exploring my sound right now and working towards a body of work , hopefully an EP or mixtape for the fans!”