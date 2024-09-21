Himanshu Malik on Tum Bin's re-release: It didn’t get the box office numbers it deserves, hope it gets fulfilled now

For actor turned producer-director Himanshu Malik, it’s really “exciting” that his 2001 classic Tum Bin is re-releasing at the theatres on September 20. “It’s such a wonderful feeling to go back into the memory lane. This was one of the initial films that wasn’t star studded and purely content driven, with first time producers and directors,” he says, adding, “To have Tum Bin survive so long and have such an impact on a wide audience is a satisfying feeling. It’s the sheer power of the film that it’s coming back.” Himanshu Malik talks about Tum Bin's re-release

The 50-year-old adds that the story and content were the film’s strengths leading to its re-release - “It still surprises me when people associate me with it. It had an emotional impact in the content that has strong power. This is the power of a good story and content.”

Malik also shares that the moment takes him back to the time when the film didn’t do well at the box office but earned appreciation much after, similar to recent re-releases like Laila Majnu and Tumbbad. “When I was told that it’s re-releasing, the first thing that came to my mind was that it deserves the box office success tag. It took many months for the film to go deep into the system, it didn’t show in the numbers. I hope and pray that the makers get those collections this time. I am very positive about it,” he emphasises.

He credits old classics for saving the industry at the theatres as he says, “Of late, post pandemic, the whole industry has gone through a watershed phase, the economics have changed,” and continues, “They are still trying to find a rhythm into what works and what doesn’t. Including Tum Bin and many others, re-releases are coming up to end that dry run. I am just glad that people are getting used to coming back to the cinemas.”

Talking about his future projects, Malik reveals, “I am starting another film called Parrot as a producer, it will go on the floors next year in February. I have also acted in a few projects, Baby Do Die Do, which has been announced, and many others.”