How former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel reviewed granddaughter Sanskruti Jayana’s Krishnavataram

Sanskruti Jayana, granddaughter of former Gujarat Chief Minister and Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, made a sparkling acting debut as Satyabhama with Hardik Gajjar’s film Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart. Over a month after release, the devotional film which serves as the first film in a planned trilogy, continues to receive rave reviews online. But it was Sanskruti’s grandmother’s reaction that was the most wholesome of them all.

Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel reviews her granddaughter's acting debut

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Sharing how the UP Governor was initially speechless after watching the climax, Sanskruti explains, “So first, she was taken aback because she did not expect this out of me. I had been living Satyabhama for the last two years, they knew all the hard work and effort that went behind this film. She was overwhelmed for my journey.” But now, the Iron Lady of Gujarat sees Sanskruti as Satyabhama. “She is not a person of too many words, but she still tells me ‘I cannot not think of Satyabhama now when I see you. When I look at you, I just see Satyabhama, and I see the intense love of Krishna’,” shares the actor.

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{{^usCountry}} While Sanskruti’s grandmother is a celebrated political leader, her mother Anar Patel is a prominent social entrepreneur and humanitarian. Her father Jayesh Patel is also a social worker. When asked how she decided to become an actor, the Krishnavataram shared, “I started my business when I was 16. Being from a Gujarati business family naturally came to me. That was something that I was really passionate about: fashion, and business. But I spent my childhood with my parents who were social workers and in the slums, hearing a lot of stories. Storytelling was something that always influenced me. Then I went to London to study, and when I was alone, I asked myself this question: what do I really want to do in life? Storytelling is something that excites me. I didn't have the courage to tell myself that I want to be an actor. But while I was doing a filmmaking course, I was really excited standing in those test shots and being in front of the camera.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Sanskruti’s grandmother is a celebrated political leader, her mother Anar Patel is a prominent social entrepreneur and humanitarian. Her father Jayesh Patel is also a social worker. When asked how she decided to become an actor, the Krishnavataram shared, “I started my business when I was 16. Being from a Gujarati business family naturally came to me. That was something that I was really passionate about: fashion, and business. But I spent my childhood with my parents who were social workers and in the slums, hearing a lot of stories. Storytelling was something that always influenced me. Then I went to London to study, and when I was alone, I asked myself this question: what do I really want to do in life? Storytelling is something that excites me. I didn't have the courage to tell myself that I want to be an actor. But while I was doing a filmmaking course, I was really excited standing in those test shots and being in front of the camera.” {{/usCountry}}

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Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart, follows Lord Krishna's life from his third queen consort Satyabhama's perspective. Sharing how much she could relate to the character, Sanskruti says, “There are a lot of similarities, but also many new things that I learned from her. She's extremely confident and says things as is. She is not afraid to feel emotions to the fullest, much like me, who feels everything all out.”

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Explaining how she’s not sure if Satyabhama would return in the sequel, scheduled for a 2027 release, the actor shares, “I'm very excited for the sequel. I hope we get a fresh perspective, how they took Satyabhama's perspective in this particular film. The next perspective is also unique.”

Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart crossed the ₹55 crore mark worldwide earlier this month.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahima Pandey ...Read More Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time. Read Less

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