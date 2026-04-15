‘Hrithik Roshan can eat 14 chapatis, Vicky Kaushal can digest a brick’: Dhurandhar actor and trainer Mustafa Ahmed

Before he became an undercover spy alongside Ranveer Singh in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar The Revenge, actor Mustafa Ahmed began his journey in the industry as a celebrity trainer. Speaking of his star clients, Mustafa says, “All of them are foodies. Right from Hrithik Roshan. He can eat! I've seen him eat 13-14 ghee waali chapatis and he only stopped eating because the next chapati took time to be brought to him. He's an absolute foodie.” Talking about Vicky Kaushal, who Mustafa was going to train for Ashwatthama, the trainer reveals, “Vicky Kaushal can eat a brick and digest it. I don't know what kind of metabolism he has. It's so difficult to make him put on weight or put on muscle. You know, Vicky can just eat anything and just digest it.”

Hrithik Roshan, Mustafa Ahmed and Vicky Kaushal

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“Yami Gautam loves her chai and ghar ka khana. I can tell you that when it comes to Nutella, Ranveer Singh can sniff it out. He will just go and find where Nutella is,” says the trainer-turned-actor. But Ranveer’s foodie side helped him gain the weight that Hamza’s character required in Dhurandhar. Mustafa shares, “It was Aditya sir's instruction that Ranveer has to look like a beast in Dhurandhar, but he cannot be stiff. We had a very short period of time before shooting began and Ranveer was only 75-76 kgs. On the first shoot day, he was 87 kgs. We had to eat a lot!”

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{{^usCountry}} He further adds, “Ranveer is a treat to train. The world knows of his energy. He enjoys weight training. In Ranveer’s words, ‘Sir, loha todte hain.’ Two training sessions a day, for about four to five weeks. That's how we got Ranveer to look like a man who can rip a person apart with his hand.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further adds, “Ranveer is a treat to train. The world knows of his energy. He enjoys weight training. In Ranveer’s words, ‘Sir, loha todte hain.’ Two training sessions a day, for about four to five weeks. That's how we got Ranveer to look like a man who can rip a person apart with his hand.” {{/usCountry}}

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Talking about his bond with Aditya Dhar, Mustafa shares, “I actually have been training a lot of artists in Aditya sir’s projects. I trained Manav Kaul, I trained Yami Gautam. I was initially hired to train Vicky for Ashwatthama, that got shelved. That's how my relationship with him started. And then of course, over the years, I expressed to him that I was a very big fan of his work, Uri is one of my all-time favourite movies. And I asked him if there was ever an opportunity where I can maybe just even hold a gun and stand in a frame somewhere, I'd be very happy. I think he probably saw something, he saw that I probably can act.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahima Pandey ...Read More Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time. Read Less

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