Hrithik Roshan pays tribute to mentor M.M. Baig after his passing: ‘I will forever be grateful to you for…’

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has penned an emotional tribute to veteran filmmaker M.M. Baig, who passed away recently at his residence in Mumbai. Baig, who was in his seventies, was found dead at home earlier this week. His death was confirmed by his publicist Hanif Zaveri, who said the filmmaker had been unwell for some time. Hrithik Roshan and M.M. Baig

Baig, known for directing Chhoti Bahoo (1994), was the father of yesteryear child actor Baby Guddu. His sudden passing has left the film industry in shock, with many remembering him as a warm and generous mentor.

‘I will forever be grateful to you…’ Hrithik Roshan, who worked closely with Baig during his early years, took to social media on today to share a heartfelt message for his late mentor. The actor credited Baig for shaping his confidence and speech as a teenager preparing for the film industry.

“My dear Baigji, I will forever be grateful to you for being the teacher I so needed at the start of my journey as an actor. You helped me gain confidence over my speech and delivery … you were instrumental in shaping the actor in me. For helping me overcome my shyness, at the same time empowering my vulnerability. I was lost. And you helped me find my way. Back when I was only 18 years old. I still practice the lessons to this day. I will miss you. Rest in peace, my teacher – M.M. Baig. My thoughts and prayers for the Baig family,” Hrithik wrote on X.