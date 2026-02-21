Hrithik Roshan pays tribute to mentor M.M. Baig after his passing: ‘I will forever be grateful to you for…’
Actor Hrithik Roshan penned a heartfelt note mourning the death of filmmaker and mentor M.M. Baig, recalling how the late director helped him overcome shyness
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has penned an emotional tribute to veteran filmmaker M.M. Baig, who passed away recently at his residence in Mumbai. Baig, who was in his seventies, was found dead at home earlier this week. His death was confirmed by his publicist Hanif Zaveri, who said the filmmaker had been unwell for some time.
Baig, known for directing Chhoti Bahoo (1994), was the father of yesteryear child actor Baby Guddu. His sudden passing has left the film industry in shock, with many remembering him as a warm and generous mentor.
‘I will forever be grateful to you…’
Hrithik Roshan, who worked closely with Baig during his early years, took to social media on today to share a heartfelt message for his late mentor. The actor credited Baig for shaping his confidence and speech as a teenager preparing for the film industry.
“My dear Baigji, I will forever be grateful to you for being the teacher I so needed at the start of my journey as an actor. You helped me gain confidence over my speech and delivery … you were instrumental in shaping the actor in me. For helping me overcome my shyness, at the same time empowering my vulnerability. I was lost. And you helped me find my way. Back when I was only 18 years old. I still practice the lessons to this day. I will miss you. Rest in peace, my teacher – M.M. Baig. My thoughts and prayers for the Baig family,” Hrithik wrote on X.
‘He helped Hrithik with voice and dialogue…’
Publicist Hanif Zaveri shared more about Baig’s passing. “He was unwell for quite some time. Since he didn’t come out of the house for four-five days, the neighbours complained to the cops about a foul smell coming from his house. The police opened the door and found Baig sahab’s dead body and informed his daughter about it. They later took his body to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem at around 1:30–2:00 am. He was a loving man. I pray for his departed soul,” Hanif told PTI.
He also recalled Baig’s early role in Hrithik’s acting journey and said, “Baig sahab shared a warm equation with Rakesh Roshan sahab. He helped Hrithik Roshan with diction, voice modulation, and dialogues since he was well-versed with these things. Baig sahab would help Hrithik with mouthing dialogues — this was much before his debut film, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, happened.”
A life behind the camera
Before establishing himself as a director, M.M. Baig worked as an assistant to filmmakers J. Om Prakash, Vimal Kumar, and Rakesh Roshan on several projects, like Aadmi Khilona Hai (1993) and Kishen Kanhaiya (1990). Throughout his career, Baig was respected not only as a filmmaker but also as a mentor who nurtured young talent.
