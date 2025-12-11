Hrithik Roshan reviews Dhurandhar not once but twice; Smriti Irani says ‘Akshaye Khanna’s performance is a lesson…’

Within days of release, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has already become one of the biggest films of 2025. The killer storyline, the bang on music and iconic performances by Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun are winning hearts across the nation. Not just fans, but even celebrities can’t seem to get enough. So much so that Hrithik Roshan reviewed the film not once, but twice. The first review was shared on Instagram. It read, “I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema. I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how I loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing.” Hrithik Roshan and Smriti Irani laud Dhurandhar

Hrithik Roshan's first review of Dhurandhar

There were some netizens who questioned Hrithik Roshan’s stance on disagreeing ‘with the politics of it’. Well, this morning, the Greek God of Bollywood shared another post about Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar. This time Hrithik tweeted: “Still can't get DHURANDHAR out of my mind. @AdityaDharFilms you are an incredible maker man. @RanveerOfficial the silent to the fierce what a journey and so damn consistent. #akshayekhanna has always been my fav and this film is proof why. @ActorMadhavan bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!! But man @bolbedibol (Rakesh Bedi) what you did was phenomenal.. what an ACT, brilliant !! A huge big round of applause for everyone especially the makeup and prosthetics dept! I can't wait for part 2 !!! 👊👊.”

Meanwhile, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star and BJP leader Smriti Irani lauded Dhurandhar, along with the director and the team of actors in her heart-touching Instagram post. Our beloved Tulsi Virani shared, “If you have looked into the eyes of the wife of a fallen soldier & walked her to the cremation ground , if you have visited the Jagti camp in Jammu , if you have seen the deserted temple premises of Sharika Devi in Srinagar , if you have met those who were on duty during Parliament attack or have family that survived the 26/11 Mumbai attack then nothing in Dhurandhar should lead you to outrage — after all it’s just a film . As a storyteller @adityadharfilms is a craftsperson par excellence , as a research fiend even more so. It’s the quivering face as he pulls the cover off a dead son that makes #akshayekhanna’s performance a lesson in craft & @ranveersingh ‘s piercing eyes that speak when he doesn’t is a must watch for those who aspire to be consistent in their pursuit of a legacy , that @rampal72 can be so menacing is a revelation … & the music OMG. When a director’s passion meets the keen eye of a casting director like Mukesh @castingchhabra you can be rest assured the screen will explode. Dhurandhar isn’t just a film — it’s the echo of lives lived and lost; and if cinema can make you feel that weight, maybe you owe it more than outrage.”