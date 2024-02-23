HT City Vibe of 25: Adil Hussain's letter to his 25-year-old self: 'Be firm with the choices you've made'

After reflecting a lot, I’ll probably tell him to be more respectful towards other people’s choices and decisions. All kinds of decisions that people make, like what to eat, where to go or how to get dressed. Be it my brothers, sisters, friends or colleagues, I would be more civil in my thoughts and words. I’d be more respectful and tell him to be more non-judgmental, gentle and polite with everyone around you. And at the same time, to be firm with your own choices you made. Similar mistakes were made by me in my 20s as I was disrespectful and was not really listening more sensitively towards other people. I also wish I had heed the lessons given by my teachers and elders, they had gathered those words of wisdom with years of experience. I did not listen to them very well in the heat of my youthful exuberance.

adil hussain