HT City Vibe of 25| Amar and Hetal Upadhyay celebrate 25 years of marriage: ‘It feels fantastic’

Actor Amar Upadhyay (47) and his wife, social activist Hetal Upadhyay (46), completed 25 years of their marriage on March 5 this year and the two went for a vacation in Goa to celebrate. “Got about three days off from my schedule and I am making the most of it. I got this off with much difficulty because it’s tough to create a bank for daily soaps,” says Amar, while waiting at the airport for his flight back home. Amar Upadhyay and Hetal's 25th anniversary

“Earlier I thought that we were just going to Goa to have fun, but came here and saw that Amar had planned so many cute little surpises for me. Dinner at the sea with a tent, fire, flowers and lights, that was very special. There were water sports, various buffets, and many other things that he had planned,” Hetal shares, giving highlights about their trip.

“We have been just relaxing here. I wanted 2-3 days with just the two of us, no family and no kids. We planned Cordelia Cruise and Andaman first but that required at least 4-5 days, so it wasn’t possible because of my shooting schedule. We had a great time on this special holiday. Kids are all grown up so we deserved this holiday after so many years,” Amar further adds.

Ask them how they feel to be completing the huge milestone of 25 years and Amar answers, “The number is looking good, 25 years, but it just doesn’t feel like it. Aisa lagraha hai 6-7 saal hi hue hain. It feels fantastic to be married to her. She is an absolutely amazing human being, thank God for giving me her in my life. It feels great. It was the best 25 years of my life and many more to come.”

“It feels fantastic that it’s our silver jubilee, but 25 is just a number, honestly. It gives a good feeling that you achieved this milestone together. Hetal is one of the best human beings I have met in my life. I am crazily in love with her today, can’t even imagine a single minute without her. I am mostly busy with my business and acting career, she has taken such good care of the house and our kids, she is the best, can’t thank her enough. I give her full credit for handling everything. Looking forward to more anniversaries with her. 25 beautiful years of my life!” the Doree actor goes on.

“Life has been very smooth and balanced with him. In our marriage, we never had an ego, even today it’s the same. I always tell my family, my mother’s side, if you want to see how to treat women, learn from Amar. I always admire that in him. My son is also like him, very respectful, just like Amar. He never stops me from doing anything and has always been the most supportive husband,” she expresses.

With HT City also completing 25 years, Amar says with gratitude, “It feels very special to be completing the milestone with HT City. So it means that the day we got married, HT City was also born. Truly feels good, fantastic and special to be sharing 25 years with you guys.”

