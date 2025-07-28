Birthday Special |Huma Qureshi says ‘demanding roles on my terms didn’t come at a cost’

Actor Huma Qureshi has been doing different kinds of roles ever since she entered the film industry in 2012 with Gangs Of Wasseypur. The actor, who celebrates her birthday today, speaks from her experience as she asserts that the belief that females artistes get offered limited roles is wrong. Huma Qureshi is celebrating her birthday today in a low-key manner.

Huma, who will be celebrating a lowkey birthday with her family and friends and turns 39 today, shares how demanding roles on her terms has never backfired her.

“I’ve been constantly busy, so I don’t think it comes with a cost. I feel it’s a narrative that is sold to young women that ‘oh this country only wants to see a particular kind of a girl.’ That’s not true course we want to see a particular kind of a girl and a particular kind of a guy. Do we not love the big machismo movies? Of course we do, because they’re well made films."

The actor, who has experienced diverse characters like Badlapur, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Maharani, Dedh Ishqiya amongst others, says it’s a myth that formulas work, leading to limited roles for artists.

“Formulas don’t work, which is why a lot of films don’t work, but whenever there’s something new and refreshing, and something honest and authentic, I think the audiences lap it up,” says the actor.

However, the actor clarifies that while she focuses on demanding variety of characters, she also enjoys the quintessential ones.

“It’s about being able to do singing, dancing and other things. There are films coming in which I’m playing the quintessential heroine and you know and there are which are completely revolving around me and I’m the number one the call sheet,” says the actor, whose film Bayan will be premiering at Toronto International Film Festival.