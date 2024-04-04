​I believe in living a simple, uncomplicated life, says actor Smriti Kalra

Actor Smriti Kalra feels each day in one’s life brings along a new learning experience and it’s on us how we assimilate it and move ahead with time. Actor Smriti Kalra

“I believe in living a very simple, uncomplicated life. And this thought of mine was proved right when just 10 days back we reached Varanasi for a family trip. It was a long-awaited plan, but no one knows what the future holds. As we wrapped our second day, we lost my grandma. I was very close to her and initially I felt devastated but being in God’s land it was not difficult for me to understand that no one can live beyond their destined time. And then she passed away at one of her favourite places, the land of ghats and as she would have wanted it, we travelled to Haridwar for her last rights,” said Kalra.

The actor who has been tagged with being choosy, said, “I feel there is so much to learn from life. We humans are just on a wild goose chase. Sab bas bhaag rahe hain. In fact, it took me time to learn to value family and realise that every thing else is secondary. What we need essentially is so limited, but our materialistic approach never lets one slow down.”

“This is the reason I prefer taking up projects that make me creatively happy . Maybe it has limited my work but jab bhi karenge achcha kaam hi karenge. Even after my first show 12/24 Karol Bagh (2009-10) I took time to take up my second show Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year (2012). And the process of taking up work remains the same for me,” she said .

Kalra’s last release was with late filmmaker-actor Satish Kaushik. “When he offered me Kaagaz 2, I was in awe of the story and then working with him was such a delight. He used to let actors soar high and make the story theirs in so many ways. He told me once that my smile reminded him of his favourtie actor Sridevi ji and that was a big compliment for me. It was heartening to see that the film made with so much intent and love did eventually reach the audience but without him (Satish Kaushik) being there. Such is life,” concluded Kalra who, once back from her trip, will be zeroing in on her next project.