I didn’t use any bad words: Content creator on Orry suing her for Instagram Reel

Socialite-influencer Orhan Awatramani (Orry) is usually in the news for his viral interactions and appearances. But recently, after he refused to shake content creator Ruchika Lohiya’s hand at an event, she shared an Insta Reel detailing the unsavoury experience. A brouhaha both against and in Lohiya’s support followed, with Orry, too, lashing out in the comments section. Recently, when Orry refused to shake content creator Ruchika Lohiya’s hand at an event, she shared an Insta Reel detailing the unsavoury experience

How Ruchika Lohiya simulated Orry's refusal to shake her hand in her Reel

Now, talking to us, Lohiya says: “I’m Gen Z and love Orry. So, when I saw him, I got excited and went to say hi. He said hi and everything. Later, when I extended my hand, there was this only touch gesture that he did. So, I felt very bad.” recalls Lohiya, adding: “Agar publicity chahiye hoti, toh I get more views for my poems than I get from these videos. People are telling me itna bura nahin lagna tha. I feel it’s a free country, so we can post whatever we want.”

In response, Orry took to the comments section of the Reel — which has close to five million views, and counting — writing: “Babe, I do not know you, you ain’t my homie, I do not know what germs and shit your hand carries... shoving your way to me at a public event, passing my security and disrespecting my manager, you yet got close to me and [I] politely greeted you. Don’t expect strangers to touch you, you got a friendly fist bump but even that’s not enough?” India Today reports that Orry plans to take legal action against Lohiya for defaming him. On this, she says, “I have not used any bad words in the video.”

Many in the comments questioned the need of posting a Reel about the incident, but the 22-year-old says the “lack of acceptance” she experienced at the event in the form of this incident was the primary reason to post. “I’m not reacting at all because there is so much abuse in the comments. If even that person is using these kind of words, I have nothing to say,” she says, adding that she also needed to tag actor Daisy Shah for her “kindness” at the event.