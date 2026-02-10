‘I want to be a friend to Raha’: Ranbir Kapoor talks about his daughter, remembers his bond with father Rishi Kapoor

Apart from being a massive heartthrob, a celebrated Bollywood actor and a loving husband to wife Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor is also a doting father to his 3 year old daughter Raha. The bond he shares with her is unlike any other, which is something Alia and RK’s mother Neetu Kapoor have often talked about in their interviews. Well, in a recent interaction, Ranbir opened up about his darling daughter Raha, their special connection and how he is different from his late father and superstar Rishi Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor was recently announced as the brand ambassador of a legacy jewellery brand. At the event, opening up about becoming a father to daughter Raha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor shared, “It's been a life changing experience.” He further explained, “My father's relationship with me was, there was a little bit of distance, it was not like friendship. That's how that generation was.” Describing the distance as a glass wall, RK went on to add, “With my child I want to break that glass wall, I want to be a friend to her, give her the wings to fly in whichever direction she wants.”

During the interaction, RK also opened up about the pressure of legacy, and that of being a Kapoor. The actor shared, “I never felt the pressure. It was always a sense of responsibility that, you know, I have been given this thing on a platter, you know. There are 10,000-million talented artists who are waiting to get that opportunity, and the fact that I'm getting this opportunity so easy, I cannot take it for granted. I have to work very hard, I have to apply my mind, I have to be original, I have to be new, and that was very important to me. Thankfully, I think because of my upbringing, I would want to credit a lot to that, I had an understanding before I started working.”

RK explained that success goes to the head, but failure goes to the heart. He had a good understanding of the same because growing up in a film family, the actor had witnessed highs and lows of his loved ones who worked in the industry. Currently, Ranbir is busy gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, Love & War with Alia Bhatt, and Animal Park.