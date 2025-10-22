Ibrahim Ali Khan asks fans, critics for one more chance; says ‘I don’t think my speech issue will come in the way…’

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan was one star kid who had a major fan following even before he began his Bollywood career. Thanks to his good looks and hilarious interactions with the paparazzi, several netizens had placed their bets on him. But when Ibrahim made his acting debut opposite Khushi Kapoor with Nadaaniyan , the feedback he received was far from the love he was showered with before. Ibrahim was brutally trolled, with many scenes of the film becoming memes online. His next film Sarzameen gave fans a glimpse of Ibrahim’s range, but it was not the redemption he had hoped for. Well, Ibrahim is now asking fans and critics for one more chance.

Recently in a chat with Esquire India, Ibrahim Ali Khan admitted that Nadaaniyan was a ‘really bad film’ and accepted that he stepped into the industry thinking ‘ho jaayega’. He explained, “Of course, I was working very hard—like I’m still working hard on my speech issue. But in a way, I feel I must have rushed into that movie.” Ibrahim believes that he should have been more mindful about it. Talking about his speech impediment, resulting from severe jaundice shortly after birth, Ibrahim shared, “I don’t think my speech issue is going to come in the way of my movie stardom… When I think about what my dad’s been through and how long he took to make his mark, I see that I, too, have to work harder and be better.”