Ibrahim Ali Khan delivers his best yet with Aryan Khan directing him in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, cameo goes viral

2025 has been the year of star kids in Bollywood, with several following in the footsteps of their actor relatives straight into the industry. Some acting debuts rocked the box office, like Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara . However, a few others failed to leave a lasting impact, such as Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s first film Nadaaniyan . The newcomer did improve by his second film Sarzameen , but the action thriller received poor reviews. But fellow star kid Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood has managed to bring out the best in Ibrahim. His cameo in the web series has taken over the internet, and netizens can’t seem to get enough of Ibrahim’s performance.

Ranbir Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi’s fun cameos in Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood have already received a lot of love online. Now it’s time for Ibrahim Ali Khan to shine. In this scene, Saif Ali Khan’s handsome son graces the red carpet at an award function. While posing, Ibrahim gets angry and points at the paparazzi before breaking into a smile and joining them, recording a selfie video on his phone. He even gives a shutterbug a kiss on the cheek! During his interaction with the media in this viral clip, Ibrahim says, “Hot chicks! Star kids. Super star kids (pointing at himself). My mum and my dad have asked me to behave but they're not here. So…” Watch the viral video here:

Well, netizens are loving this side of Ibrahim. In the comment section below, a social media user shared, “Aryan khan used Ibrahim in 15 seconds better than Ibrahim had been used in the last 2-3 movies,” whereas another wrote, “Bro did better acting than nadaniyaan.” A comment read, “I believe if he gets a funny— easy going role, he would carry it well,” whereas another fan pointed out, “Bruh giving prime saif vibes🙌🔥.” Referring to Ibrahim’s lisp, which the star kid has spoken about in the past, a netizen shared, “I love that about him and I hope he sets an example that you can be different yet out there achieving every dream.”

On the film front, Ibrahim will next be seen in a sports drama, titled Diler. We wish him all the best for a bright future!