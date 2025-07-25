Ibrahim Ali Khan’s interaction with specially abled fan at Sarzameen premiere wins internet; ‘Sara and Ibrahim are…’

Much before Sara Ali Khan’s brother and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan made his Bollywood debut with Nadaaniyan, he was already a star in the eyes of the internet. The credit goes to his hilarious interactions with the paparazzi, which gave netizens a glimpse of Ibrahim’s relatable side. Of course, his good looks and uncanny resemblance to Saif did him a favour too. Well, last night, Ibrahim stepped out in style for the premiere of his second film Sarzameen in Mumbai. He looked handsome, but the highlight of the evening was his heartwarming interaction with a fan. Ibrahim Ali Khan with a fan

Before Ibrahim Ali Khan left the venue in his car, a fan came up to take a picture with him. The fan spoke to the star kid in sign language and explained that he is deaf and mute. Ibrahim asked him again to be sure, understood the situation and used sign language to say ‘I love you’. Ibrahim then shook his hand and gave the fan a tight hug. After obliging him with pictures, Ibrahim used sign language to tell his fan, “You go home and sleep now.” The fan then told Ibrahim where his house is. This sweet moment will fill your heart with warmth. It has already increased the respect and love that fans had for Ibrahim tenfold.

Under the viral video, one social media user gushed, “I really pray for his success.....both Sara and Ibrahim are well mannered n very humble,” whereas another wrote, “He is real good kid .. good parenting 😍👏👏.” A comment read, “Sanskar bahut bade chij hoti hai donon bahan bhaiyon ke Sanskar bahut acche Hain salute inke Man Ko❤️❤️❤️❤️,” whereas another netizen stated, “Ibrahim he’s the best man in his generation 🖤.” A comment even read, “He is my favorite nepo kid he seems genuine.”

Will Sarzameen do better than Nadaaniyan? Only time will tell. But with this gesture, Ibrahim has proven that he truly is a star.