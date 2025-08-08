‘Ibrahim Ali Khan is made for the camera, he is bloody handsome’: Sarzameen director on casting his lead star

Even before Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan made his acting debut with Nadaaniyan, opposite Khushi Kapoor, he was already a social media sensation. The reason? His uncanny resemblance to actor father Saif Ali Khan and killer good looks. Sadly, when Ibrahim’s much-awaited debut film finally arrived on OTT, it failed to impress. Khushi and Ibrahim were brutally trolled. Two weeks ago, Ibrahim returned to our screens with his second film Sarzameen. The action thriller, also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol, received mixed reviews. But netizens claimed that Ibrahim had improved. Ibrahim Ali Khan in Sarzameen

In a recent appearance on Cyrus Broacha’s podcast Cyrus Says, Boman Irani’s son and Sarzameen director Kayoze Irani opened up about casting Ibrahim Ali Khan as his lead star. Kayoze shared, “I did see something in him. The first thing I saw is that this boy is tailor-made for the camera. And even his harshest critics can’t disagree. When he is in front of the camera, he has got a presence. He is made for the camera, and he is bloody handsome.”

Kayoze, who made his acting debut with Student of the Year, went on to add, “He always had the physique. Atul (Mongia) also said that there is something really there. And we have to find his inner world. We have to find what is there inside of him that will come out so his performance is actually him. And that’s what we focused on. And I used to have a little sheet with key words that I used to talk to him through the scenes about. Motivating words. So that’s how it worked. And that’s why he is getting a lot more love on this one.”

According to Sarzameen reviews online, netizens mutually agree that Ibrahim Ali Khan is a handsome young man. But fans and critics alike believe he still has a long way to go. We wish him all the best!