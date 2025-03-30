If you loved Mrs. Maisel and Gilmore Girls, Amy Sherman-Palladino’s latest ballet drama will be your next obsession!

If you grew up in the early 2000s, chances are that Gilmore Girls shaped your world in more ways than one. The fast-talking, coffee-guzzling Lorelais of Stars Hollow set a new standard for modern girl chic, blending wit, heart and impeccable comedic timing. And while the show’s final season may not have been everyone’s cup of joe, its cultural impact remains undeniable. Amy Sherman-Palladino’s latest ballet drama, Étoile

Then came The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, an electrifying comedy-drama that took us on a whirlwind ride through the 1950s stand-up scene. With its dazzling costumes and rapid-fire dialogue, it wasn’t just television — it was a movement. We laughed, we cried, and we learned how to strut with confidence. And just when we thought we’d be stuck rewatching these classics forever, producer Amy Sherman-Palladino might have just done it again.

Enter Étoile, the latest creation from the queen of sharp-witted dramedies. The newly released trailer promises a blend of high-stakes drama, exquisite aesthetics, and of course, the signature Sherman-Palladino flair. Set in the fiercely competitive world of ballet, the show follows two world-renowned dance companies — one in Paris, the other in New York — who shake things up by swapping their top dancers in a desperate bid to stay relevant. The stakes are high, the pointe shoes are on, and the drama is set to unfold in a way only Sherman-Palladino can deliver.

Bringing this dazzling world to life is an all-star cast featuring Marvelous Mrs. Maisel alums Luke Kirby and Gideon Glick, alongside Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lou de Laâge, David Alvarez, and Simon Callow. Plus, Gilmore Girls fans will be thrilled to see Yanic Truesdale (Michel) making a guest appearance, because what’s an Amy Sherman-Palladino project without a familiar face or two?

The trailer teases an intense yet whimsical tale of artistic ambition, cutthroat competition, and, naturally, plenty of snappy dialogue. Gainsbourg’s character, Genevieve, the head of the Parisian company, sums it up best: “We trade our top talent, Paris and New York. Put fresh faces out there, get people interested in dance again.” And just like that, we’re all in.

With Sherman-Palladino at the helm, Étoile is poised to bring back the magic we’ve been craving. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to her storytelling genius, one thing’s for sure: this show is about to pirouette straight into our hearts.