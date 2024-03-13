Ihana Dhillon comes back to work two years after a serious accident: I was missing work and being on set

After a harrowing accident that left her with multiple fractures and internal injuries, actor Ihana Dhillon is ready to make a return to the silver screen with her upcoming film Je Paisa Bolda Hunda after two years. “After the accident, Golgappe (2023) was released, but that was shot before the accident. Workwise, it took me a while to return after the accident,” she reveals, adding, “It was a long time before I came back. I was missing my work and being on the set because I love being on set. I love doing acting and my work. I’m a workaholic person so two years was a long long time for me. Everything happens for good so at least now I’m back.” Ihana Dhillon on coming back to work

Dhillon’s journey back to the screen was not without its challenges. “My motive has been to take things slow now. After the accident, I took my own time to get back to work because physically when you have so many injuries, you are dedicated towards your work, no doubt about that. But eventually when you go to work, your body gives up and you cannot do the things that you were doing before. So, I’m taking it very slowly, taking care of my health and my work,” the 34-year-old explains.

The actor, known for her work in both Punjabi and Hindi cinema, emphasises the importance of self-care and taking on roles that align with her health. “After the accident, a lot of things changed. I’m going to be more choosy with my roles, and the kind and quality of work I do in the future. I will be working, but I will take it slow and I’m going to be more choosy.”

Recalling the severity of her injuries, Dhillon reveals, “It was a bike accident and I got multiple fractures. I broke my 6-7 ribs and had a clavicle injury. You can say the right portion of my body was completely broken. It took me a lot of time to recover because of multiple fractures. It was more internal injuries, they took more time to heal so even after recovery, it was after 6 months that I thought I could start my work.”

Despite the challenges, she remains optimistic and determined to reclaim her place in the industry: “With God’s grace, touchwood, I have completely recovered now. Your body goes on a toss and these things stay with you,” she continues, “I have started my workout routine and strength training, so slowly it won’t be an issue. I think now I’m completely fine with work, I’m very positive about that.”

As she gears up for her comeback, Dhillon mentions that she likes working in both Bollywood and Punjabi projects, just the comfort level is what makes the difference. “Being a professional, it doesn’t matter which industry or language you are working in when it comes to your comfort level,” she affirmed. “The only difference is that Punjab is my home, so you know everyone. Whenever you walk into the set, it’s the same team, same crew, same people behind the camera. It becomes like your family as it’s your native language as well,” Dhillon ends.