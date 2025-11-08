‘I’ll marry Vijay Deverakonda’: Says Rashmika Mandanna in viral video post engagement, reveals who she wants to date

Since the past one month, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been constantly making headlines. The reason behind this is their engagement! The star couple have not shared the news officially with their fans via social media yet, but Vijay’s team did confirm that the two are engaged and will tie the knot in February next year. Meanwhile, Rashmika and Vijay have kept their lips sealed but are in no way attempting to hide their stylish engagement rings when they step out. Well, in her latest interview, Rashmika has finally confirmed she’ll marry Vijay!

Rashmika Mandanna has been busy on a hectic promotional spree for her recently released Telugu film The Girlfriend . One stop on her roster for the same was at Honest Townhall, where the actor sat down for a fun chat with students. During her visit, a fan asked Rashmika, “All the actors you have worked with, whom would you date, marry and kill?” Hearing this, Rashmika responded, “I would probably date Naruto (laughs). Sorry it's not from films but Naruto is someone who I have been obsessed with growing up. And marry, I’ll marry Vijay.” As expected, this response left the crowd roaring with delight.

Talking about her love for anime and Naruto, Rashmika shared, “I only watch anime! It is so crazy. I grew up watching Naruto: Shippuden. It’s got like some 600 episodes and I’ve finished all of them. Sasuke and all, bro like swag bro. But anime is my comfort zone.” She went on to name Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Wind Breaker and The Apothecary Diaries as some of her favourites.

In the past, expressing her love for the series, Rashmika had joked that she is married to Naruto. But after her engagement, in this new interview, the actor has officially chosen Vijay Deverakonda to be her husband. Well, we are sure fans must be swooning after hearing this. We wish the star couple all the love!