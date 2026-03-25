Imran Khan gets candid during AMA session: ‘No interest in playing a hairy angry man covered in blood’

Actor and Aamir Khan’s nephew, Imran Khan soared to popularity soon after his debut film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na released in 2008. But post a string of setbacks along the way, he took a break from acting after his last release in 2015. A decade later, Imran is busy gearing up for his much-anticipated comeback. The actor will soon return to our screens with the upcoming film Adhure Hum Adhure Tum , co-starring Bhumi Satish Pednekkar . Ahead of the same, Imran held a special ‘Ask Me Anything’ session for his fans, where he got candid about his film, his break, and the current trends in Bollywood.

Announcing the AMA, Imran Khan shared, “I’m Imran Khan-the guy from Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Delhi Belly & more… then ghosted everyone and… I dunno, what even happened? Here’s your chance to find out! Here for an AMA on r/indiasocial! Ask me anything about movies (mine or others), cars (I drive them), the 90’s (I remember them), & much more.” Along with the post, Imran uploaded a picture of himself sitting in a car with a placard in his hand, which said, “Get in loser... We're going sh*tposting on r/indiasocial. Reddit AMA Imran Khan Tues 24th March, 7 pm IST.” During the session, a netizen requested Imran to not transition to ‘macho roles’ which are popular right now. To this, Imran replied, “Yeah, no interest in playing a hairy angry man covered in blood. I think that genre is generously represented.” Was this a dig at Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (2023) or Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar ? Wondering the same, a netizen wrote: “Ranbirveer shadeeee (rightfully) (sorry i am being messy)🤣.”

Another fan claimed that mainstream Bollywood heroes today are ‘loud, aggressive, and often glorify violence or problematic behavior toward women’. Responding to the same, Imran wrote, “I have also noticed this trend and am disturbed by the way these films coddle every violent tantrum thrown by emotionally immature man-children who can't conceive of a valid reason that a women might spurn their advances. Important to note that there's a significant difference between portraying violence and toxicity, and validating them. I see it as people chasing a trend without consideration. My own sensibilities would not permit me to participate in a narrative which I consider to be irresponsible.”

Talking about the trends in Bollywood and his comeback film Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, Imran shared, “I do feel like there are certain emotional notes that are largely unrepresented in movies nowadays; there's a distinct lack of empathy, kindness and responsibility in our stories and characters. We consciously crafted Adhure Hum Adhure Tum to cater to these under-represented ideas. The film is in post production right now, we hope to release it in the later part of this year, but that decision rests with Netflix.”

How excited are you to see Imran Khan in Adhure Hum Adhure Tum this year?