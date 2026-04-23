Exclusive | Imran Khan reacts to rumours of playing entrepreneur Ashneer Grover in his biopic, here's what he says

The internet has been abuzz of late with rumours of a biopic on businessman Ashneer Grover. And the cast attached to it was intriguing, to say the least- Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Imran Khan. But it seems there's no meat to the speculation.

Ashneer Grover, Imran Khan

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According to reports, Imran was set to play Ashneer, with Shraddha playing the role of his wife. However, when HT City reaches out to Imran, he flat out denies it and says exclusively, "I have not even heard of this project. This is not true."

Also read: Imran Khan feels ‘nothing wrong’ if audiences prefer big-scale films in theatres now: It's their taste

Aamir was said to be working on this project in the capacity of a producer.

Ashneer Grover, co founder of BharatPe, shot to fame when he appeared as an investor on the reality show Shark Tank India. One of his dialogues on the show containing the word ‘doglapan’ went viral, enough for it to spawn a book authored by Ashneer titled ‘Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups.’

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{{^usCountry}} Imran, meanwhile will make his full-fledged acting comeback with Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum, which is a Netflix original film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Imran, meanwhile will make his full-fledged acting comeback with Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum, which is a Netflix original film. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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