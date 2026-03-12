Indian couture shaping global narrative: Rahul Mishra on Hailey’s cover shoot

Model Hailey Bieber’s March cover shoot for Vogue Australia has triggered debate over alleged design similarities. Fashion watchdog Diet Sabya compared a metal dragonfly piece from Blumarine’s Spring Summer 2026 collection to designer Rahul Mishra’s hand-embroidered dragonfly corset from 2024. The designer has previously taken legal action to protect his work

While online chatter questioned plagiarism, Mishra describes the moment as part of fashion’s evolving creative exchange: “There is a clear difference between commercial copying that harms artisan livelihoods (which we pursue legally) and creative interpretation in the couture space. This particular instance does not impact our business or our artisans.”

The designer has previously taken legal action to protect his work. Last year, the Delhi High Court granted an injunction in his favour against businesses selling machine-made copies of his Sunderbans collection.

This discussion comes amid wider scrutiny of global brands borrowing from Indian design traditions. Last year, Prada faced backlash over SS26 menswear sandals resembling Kolhapuri chappals before acknowledging the Indian inspiration. “Indian couture today is not following the global narrative; it is helping shape it,” Mishra says.