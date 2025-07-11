Indian viewers slam CBFC for cutting kissing scenes in Superman: ‘What's wrong with Indian censor board?’

Viewers in India who went to see Superman were left frustrated after discovering that kissing scenes had been removed from the film directed by James Gunn. Social media was flooded with complaints, with many fans calling out the censorship and questioning the rationale behind cutting what they saw as standard romantic moments. Several users criticized the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for lacking the maturity to show a simple kiss on screen, especially in a global release like Superman. A couple of kissing scenes in Superman have been cut by the CBFC

The film, which released worldwide on July 11, marks the beginning of a new DC Universe, with David Corenswet stepping into the role of Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan playing Lois Lane. But despite India getting a same-day release, the version seen by Indian audiences differs from the international cut. The CBFC reportedly made multiple edits, including trimming a 33-second kiss between David and Rachel.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the CBFC objected to what it described as a “sensual visual” and asked for the scene to be shortened. According to a source, the makers agreed to the cuts since they were seeing a UA certification.

One of the edits involves a moment early in the film when the two leads first share the screen. However, the cut that has generated the most backlash is a sequence—shown in the trailer—of Superman and Lois kissing while floating in the air. That scene has been almost entirely removed in the Indian version.

In addition to censoring romantic content, the CBFC also muted several curse words throughout the film. These decisions have sparked renewed criticism of the board’s inconsistent standards, especially when it comes to international films. The controversy comes not long after the CBFC was slammed for altering a middle finger emoji in F1, starring Brad Pitt, changing it to a fist emoji and thereby altering the intended meaning.

Censorship of Hollywood films in India has long been a point of contention, with many arguing that such edits dilute the original vision of the filmmakers. Despite the changes, Gunn’s Superman has received positive reviews globally, with critics praising its hopeful tone and fresh take on the iconic superhero.