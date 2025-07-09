Superman First Reviews: David Corenswet wins hearts; ‘the world needs Superman, James Gunn gave us the one we need’

It was in 2022 that American filmmaker James Gunn first announced a film which would tell the story of a young Superman during his early years in Metropolis. Fans were beyond excited to witness the beloved superhero on silver screens, but when actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan were introduced as Clark Kent aka Superman and Lois Lane, some netizens initially had their reservations about the lead pair. Well, according to early reviews of James’ film Superman, these reservations have successfully turned into adoration as movie-buffs accept the new superhero with open arms. That’s right! The first film in the DC Universe (DCU) produced by DC Studios has left a lasting impression on the audience after early screenings, ahead of its official release on July 11. David Corenswet as Superman

Lauding James Gunn and his star David Corenswet, filmmaker Bryan Sudfield shared, “#SUPERMAN soars with heart, humor, and style—a bold yet faithful take on the iconic hero. James Gunn sets a fresh tone while honoring the character’s legacy, and David Corenswet shines with sincerity and strength. A promising, thrilling start to DC’s new era,” whereas another Twitter review read, “#Superman is making me think. But what it comes down to is the world needs Superman, and Gunn gave us the one we need. A guy with the power to do good and earnestly tries to do what's not just good, but right. It seems like an alien concept, but we just forgot how to be human.”

An impressed and satiated movie-lover also tweeted, “#Superman is action packed and a lot of fun. The 3rd act is a blast. A great start to the new DC. James Gunn did a great job here. The most comic accurate Superman movie by far. The future of DC is looking bright under the helm of James Gunn. 4/5 Super Stars ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.”

Written and directed by James Gunn, Superman is all set to take theatres by storm on July 11. After reading these early reviews, how excited are you?