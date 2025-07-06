EXCLUSIVE| Superman actor Rachel Brosnahan: Working in and Indian film will be a dream

Rachel Brosnahan is set to take over the baton of the beloved character of Lois Lane in the upcoming James Gunn directorial Superman where she is paired opposite David Corenswet, who plays the eponymous superhero. As she sits across us, sharing her excitement about the opportunity, she admits being attracted by the agency and urgency of her character, especially being a human in a world of superheroes. Rachel Brosnahan in Superman

“One of the reasons why these characters have endured everything in this story and I suppose all superhero or fantasy stories, is because they show us that it might be possible that there are aliens with superpowers who want to join humanity and other superheroes who can save us, but that there are everyday superheroes who walk among us. As a journalist, Lois is one of those people,” she says.

Rachel Brosnahan insists that Lois does serve as a beacon of hope and strength for the real world out there too. “These stories encourage all of us to find that courage, the strength to explore what it means to be human and how we can bring that shot in the arm of hope into our real world. Metropolis in some ways is so far from the world we live in and in some ways it isn't at all. Lois and characters like Jimmy and the rest of the Daily Planet crew, and even Lex in some way, are the audience's way into the world too,” she asserts.

But does she feel the responsibility of taking forward the legacy of such a beloved character? “The minute we start thinking about the responsibility too much, we might be crushed under the pressure. We're taking the responsibility seriously and it feels like theater sometimes. These characters have been portrayed in animation, been drawn by so many brilliant artists, and have been played by other actors. They've laid a road map for us and we know that we're standing on the shoulders of giants,” she shares, adding, “But we also feel a great responsibility to the fans who have loved these characters for generations. So, there is a responsibility, but at some point all we can do is trust in our writer and director, do our homework, and show up and try to do our best.”

Rachel expresses love for her Indian fanbase too, admitting that she is quite interested in exploring an opportunity to feature in an Indian film. “It would be such a great honour. We talked all the time working on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel about Bollywood films. We drew inspiration from the colour and the movement. So, it would be a dream,” she ends.