Inspector Avinash actor Randeep Hooda on his work experience post-fatherhood: I find excuses to go home soon now!

Before the pandemic (2020-21), Randeep Hooda began shooting for his first OTT outing with the web series Inspector Avinash. It released in 2023 and garnered critical acclaim for the actor. Now, the actor is set to return as the eponymous cop in the show’s second season, dropping tomorrow. However, the shooting experience for both seasons, he says, was vastly different.

Randeep Hooda

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“A lot has changed since then. I did not have a reason or rather an excuse to go home, but now I find excuses to go home as soon as possible,” says Randeep who tied the knot with actor Lin Laishram in 2023 and welcomed daughter Nyomica in March this year.

“Earlier, I used to go for shoots, then bas nikal jaata tha and reach home after months. But now I have a sweet daughter whom I always desire to see. Of course, I am engaged in work, but ek nazar ghar ki taraf bhi rehti hai,” he adds.

Recently, the 49-year-old was also joined on sets by his family, which he calls a blessing. “I’m very happy that Lin is happy and enjoying motherhood. Thankfully, there were no postpartum complications in our case. The first time Lin and Nyomica joined me during a shoot for a film, they got bored quickly, but I really enjoyed myself,” he recalls with a smile.Calling this series his “most engaging and favourite roles in any form”, the actor says, “We were shooting and the pandemic happened. The whole team was dismantled and was brought back in again. We shot across 5 states (including Lucknow-Ayodhaya) and it was a very immersive experience also to have.”

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{{^usCountry}} He is happy with the script and emotions director Neeraj Pathak brought out from real life cop Inspector Avinash. “This show is not just about an encounter specialist, it's about a whole team – all actors combined. It's about the system, family and how vulnerable one can be. There is a dialogue in the film ‘Humen sab sakte hain Makalal’ but it’s not so easy. At the end of the day, life or death matters. The director has done that research very well and we too have multiple sittings with the real cop to understand the nuances well,” he adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is happy with the script and emotions director Neeraj Pathak brought out from real life cop Inspector Avinash. “This show is not just about an encounter specialist, it's about a whole team – all actors combined. It's about the system, family and how vulnerable one can be. There is a dialogue in the film ‘Humen sab sakte hain Makalal’ but it’s not so easy. At the end of the day, life or death matters. The director has done that research very well and we too have multiple sittings with the real cop to understand the nuances well,” he adds. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Randeep agrees that the series could have been better publicised but is content. “Even without any formal publicity of the show, it is one of the most watched shows in India because the streaming platform that it's on is the biggest platform (Jio Hotstar) here. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Randeep agrees that the series could have been better publicised but is content. “Even without any formal publicity of the show, it is one of the most watched shows in India because the streaming platform that it's on is the biggest platform (Jio Hotstar) here. {{/usCountry}}

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Lin with their daughter

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Deep Saxena ...Read More Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. Read Less

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