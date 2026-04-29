International Jazz Day | Joe Bandwalla: I would very much like to see jazz bands in Mumbai

Joe Vessoaker, also known as Joe Bandwalla, Mumbai’s popular trumpeter based in Bandra, Bazaar Road has played the trumpet for Bollywood movies for decades. He’s known to have worked on iconic films including Khalnayak (Laxmikant-Pyarelal), Dev D (Amit Trivedi) and on several projects with the late Bappi Lahiri. On International Jazz Day, Joe opened up about how the jazz music scene has changed throughout the years. He says. “We are losing all the old musicians in our industry, only a few can play all the seven jazz instruments. The electronic instruments are getting over the industry. It was we who played all the bagpipes, trumpets, trombones, violins and the symphonies for years in films.” He adds, “I would very much like to see jazz bands in Mumbai.”

International Jazz Day | Joe Bandwalla: I would like to see jazz bands in Mumbai

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At the age of 76, Mr. Vessoaker says, “I have seen the real beauty of music in my life. But today, it is not what it used to be.” He also listens to many foreign bands, his favourite is Spanish Jazz singer and trumpeter, Andrea Motis.

Film Director and Photographer Rafeeq Ellias, who made a documentary on the trumpeter, 'What Man, Joe'. He shares some kind words about him, "Joe Vessoaker is truly one of a kind — a rare trumpeteer of immense talent and luminous simplicity. As I filmed my documentary What Man, Joe on him, Bandra was transforming around us: old landmarks fading, fancy new cafes replacing them. Yet Joe remained untouched by the turbulence of change — childlike, full of faith, as much at home teaching in his quiet lane each morning as playing at a grand auditorium. In a city endlessly reinventing itself, Joe remains timeless.” says the director.

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{{^usCountry}} “I have decided that I will never give up. Even If I have to play alone or a soloist, I will never give up. It is because music has no end, and it will keep getting better when you practice.” He says, as this is his mission. Box- International Jazz Day events in Mumbai and Pune In Mumbai and Pune, cafes are initiating live jazz band performances to celebrate International Jazz Day on 30th April. On this occasion, the power of jazz music is focused on unity and peace. Events: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I have decided that I will never give up. Even If I have to play alone or a soloist, I will never give up. It is because music has no end, and it will keep getting better when you practice.” He says, as this is his mission. Box- International Jazz Day events in Mumbai and Pune In Mumbai and Pune, cafes are initiating live jazz band performances to celebrate International Jazz Day on 30th April. On this occasion, the power of jazz music is focused on unity and peace. Events: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At Bayroute, Palladium mall in Lower Parel. They are hosting a special Jazz Night—an exclusive evening that brings together live music, elevated dining, and a refined guest experience. The idea is to create a sophisticated yet warm atmosphere where guests can enjoy Bayroute’s signature Middle Eastern cuisine alongside soulful live jazz. The highlight of the evening is an exclusive live performance by Dominique Cerejo, one of India’s most versatile and celebrated vocalists, known for her work with A. R. Rahman and Pritam, along with her captivating jazz vocals. “Live music brings spontaneity, personality, and connection—there is eye contact, applause, interaction, and a sense of occasion that recorded music simply cannot replicate. It transforms a dinner into an occasion rather than just an outing”. Says Amit Jambotkar , COO, Mirah Hospitality. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At Bayroute, Palladium mall in Lower Parel. They are hosting a special Jazz Night—an exclusive evening that brings together live music, elevated dining, and a refined guest experience. The idea is to create a sophisticated yet warm atmosphere where guests can enjoy Bayroute’s signature Middle Eastern cuisine alongside soulful live jazz. The highlight of the evening is an exclusive live performance by Dominique Cerejo, one of India’s most versatile and celebrated vocalists, known for her work with A. R. Rahman and Pritam, along with her captivating jazz vocals. “Live music brings spontaneity, personality, and connection—there is eye contact, applause, interaction, and a sense of occasion that recorded music simply cannot replicate. It transforms a dinner into an occasion rather than just an outing”. Says Amit Jambotkar , COO, Mirah Hospitality. {{/usCountry}}

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Pune’s Filament Cocktail Bar at Kalyani Nagar is hosting a grand event for international jazz day. “A night of jazz.” featuring Pune Jazz Project, Easy Does it, Funk Express and Soul Kadhi. “There are a total of 15 artistes performing. We want this to be a memorable night for the attendees. The event is a fusion with pure jazz and multi-cuisine à la carte menu and cocktail drinks.” said by Dipankar Debnath, restaurant manager.

Story By: Shourya Avankhedkar

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