IPL Fever special| Angad Bedi: Cricket gave me a lot- a father, Bishan Singh Bedi who played for India for 20 years

ByRishabh Suri
Mar 28, 2024 09:09 AM IST

As the cricket fever catches on in the country with IPL, we take actor and former professional cricketer Angad Bedi to the training grounds.

Angad Bedi is a total sport, literally, when he steps on the cricket ground to play a special match with HT City in Mumbai. The Indian Premiere League fever has gripped the country, and the actor can’t escape it. “This game has given me a lot. First of all- a father who played cricket for the Indian team for 20 years,” he smiles as he picks up the bat. He is referring to the late Bishan Singh Bedi, known as one of the best bowlers India has produced.

Actor Angad Bedi poses for HT City (Satish Bate/ HT)
‘CRICKET IS THE GAME OF LIFE’

Actor Angad Bedi plays an aggressive shot during a special shoot with HT City.(Satish Bate/ HT)
Bedi played cricket professionally till U-19 for Delhi, but left it to pursue another career in modelling, and eventually acting. “Main game se naraaz ho gaya tha,” he mentions without delving into details as to why he left. But today, he looks at it with a totally different view. “It was because of my dad and the game that I got discipline. This game gave me the attitude to never give up, take defeat in my stride. This is the only game which is compared with life, and it will always be, no matter what experiences have been with me. Now that my dad is up in the heavens, the closest thing to me is the sport,” he smiles.

‘VIRAT HAS SET AN EXAMPLE OF FITNESS’

Bedi’s oldest cricket memory is of being punished by his father on the pitch. He recalls with a laugh, “He used to say ‘On the field, you are not my son, I am not your father, you are as good as anybody else. I have to set an example, and will have to punish you first so that people don’t feel I am favouring you in any way’ He said I will have to bear it. I wouldn’t understand, but now I feel whatever he said made sense. Today, I have made a career in films, all thanks to this sport and him.”

He still remembers the 400 meter frog and kangaroo jumps he would have to do. “I had to prove my mettle before getting into batting. My dad would say he doesn’t want to see my skill, but my fitness. Virat’s fitness has uplifted the team. He has set a fine example. T20 cricket has evolved so much The fittest players are playing the sport. Their longevity is much higher than it was earlier,” he says as he takes a quick drinks break.

‘MY SON HAS MANNERISMS LIKE HIS GRANDFATHER’

Bedi has two kids with wife, actor Neha Dhupia- Guriq and Mehr. Have they shown a keen interest in the game too? Bedi shares, “My son has, but he is too young, just two-and-a-half. He likes to throw the ball, he’s got the mannerisms of his grandfather (laughs) I just hope that he plays any sport, not necessarily cricket. Sport teaches you a lot, it is the highest leveller. That’s the best thing you will do for yourself. My passion is cricket, find yours.”

