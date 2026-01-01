Is Farhan Akhtar considering The Ba***ds of Bollywood fame Rajat Bedi for Vikrant Massey's role in Don 3?

There has been a lot of chatter around Farhan Akhtar’s much anticipated Don 3. While Ranveer Singh’s exit made so much noise online recently, the film has been a talking point after Kiara Advani and Vikrant Massey, both made their respective exits from the project. In the recent development, HTCity has learned that Farhan has shown interest in casting actor Rajat Bedi, who left the internet abuzz with his second innings in The Ba***ds of Bollywood (2025). Rajat Bedi is popularly known for his role in Hrithik Roshan's Koi Mil Gaya (2003).

The 51-year-old actor is in talks with the makers for an important role in the third instalment of the celebrated franchise. Rajat might step in the shoes of Vikrant in the film. A close source told us, “Farhan is considering Rajat Bedi to play a pivotal part for which Vikrant was roped in originally. The actor-producer have done an official conversation around and the two are planning to meet around mid of Jan at their Khar office in Mumbai.”

In a report by Bollywood Hungama in July 2025, it was learnt that Vikrant took an exit from the film . Industry insiders informed that Vikrant quit the film due to the lack of depth in this role and the need for a transformation. Although, several reports online also suggested that Aditya Roy Kapur and Vijay Deverakonda were being considered in place of Vikrant’s role but there has been no official confirmation from the makers.