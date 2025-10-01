Is Kartik Aaryan’s rumoured GF Sreeleela replacing Janhvi Kapoor in Lakshya and Vikrant Massey-starrer Dostana 2?

Dostana 2 is one Bollywood film which has the entire country confused. Is it happening? Is it shelved? Who are the lead stars? Does it explore a homosexual theme as rumours suggested when the film was first announced? Well, last week actor and National Award winner Vikrant Massey cleared some of these doubts when he revealed that Dostana 2 is his first ever Dharma film. Lakshya, who was going to make his debut with the film, is still onboard. However, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor are no longer a part of Dostana 2 . When asked who is the leading lady of the film instead of Janhvi, Vikrant had decided to keep his lips sealed and wait for the official announcement. But there is buzz about Sreeleela joining the cast.

A few months ago, in a report shared by News18, a source had revealed, “The story of Dostana 2 will remain the same but the cast and the director have been changed. Janhvi Kapoor, who was roped in to play the female lead earlier, is no longer a part of the film. Instead, the makers are considering Sreeleela for the part. Her dance number in Pushpa 2: The Rule has made her a much sought-after name in the movies. And the team of Dostana 2 are extremely keen on having her in the film.”

Talking about how Sreeleela is in demand, as she is currently shooting for Anurag Basu’s next with Kartik Aaryan, the source had further added, “The makers of Dostana 2 decided to recast the film, hoping to feature a set of actors who haven't shared screen space in the past. It will indeed be interesting to see her chemistry with her co-stars.” Apart from shooting Anurag Basu’s next, Sreeleela has been in the news due to dating rumours with Kartik Aaryan. Meanwhile, Lakshya is winning hearts with his performance in Aryan Khan’s show The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

If this rumour is true, can you imagine Sreeleela, Vikrant and Lakshya together in Dostana 2?