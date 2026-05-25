Is Manon Bannerman still a part of Katseye? Here are all the K-Pop updates you need

Here's an update of all the idols who’ve left their group and legendary comebacks this year:

KATSEYE

Manon Bannerman with KATSEYE

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

KATSEYE is now a 5-member band, perhaps. In the latest poster, the band featured Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, Yoonchae Jeung and absences of Manon Bannerman was noticed by fans immediately. In February, HYBE and Geffen Records announced that Manon was on a “health and wellbeing” hiatus. However, EYEKONS (fans of KATSEYE) discussed that Manon was listed as a former member of KATSEYE on ROSTR, a platform used by artists and industry professionals to track teams, tour schedules, contact details etc. No official statement from either record label has been released regarding this.

Mark Lee

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} After having been the face of NCT (Neo-Culture Technology) for 10 years, Mark Lee announced his departure from the group after his contract with SM Entertainment ended. The rapper has shared that he wants to focus on a potential solo career and seeks personal growth. NCTzens (Fans of NCT) were particularly stunned by his departure from the group since Mark has been a part of every sub-unit (sub groups functioning under the main band) by NCT, a highly unique K-pop group known for it’s “unlimited member” concept. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After having been the face of NCT (Neo-Culture Technology) for 10 years, Mark Lee announced his departure from the group after his contract with SM Entertainment ended. The rapper has shared that he wants to focus on a potential solo career and seeks personal growth. NCTzens (Fans of NCT) were particularly stunned by his departure from the group since Mark has been a part of every sub-unit (sub groups functioning under the main band) by NCT, a highly unique K-pop group known for it’s “unlimited member” concept. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Ten {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ten {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Similar to Mark Lee, Thai NCT member, Ten, was another idol whose 10-year contract with SM Entertainment came to an end. Unlike Mark, Ten declared that he’ll still be a part of NCT and Wayv (a group consisting of idols from various SM boybands) but he chose not to renew his contract to pursue new challenges in his career as a performer. The singer has since started an independent venture under his own label, Tenth Sound.

Danielle

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Former NewJeans member Danielle was removed from the group in December 2025 after her agency, ADOR, terminated her exclusive contract following a prolonged legal dispute with their parent agency, HYBE. ADOR cited Danielle having signed conflicting contracts and pursuing unauthorized solo activities. Danielle has since made a personal Instagram profile (@dazzibelle) where she shares glimpses of her day-to-day life and personal updates.

Heeseung

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Former ENHYPEN member, Heeseung departed from the group in March 2026 to pursue an independent career under the same record label as the group, BELIFT LAB. The idol nicknamed “Ace” by ENGENE’s (fans of ENHYPEN) for his talents in singing, dancing and rapping shared that he left the group due to his distinct musical vision that differed from the rest of the group. BELIFT LAB has since announced that the idol has been working on an album set to be released in June 2026 under a new stage name, EVAN.

KPOP MEGA COMEBACK YEAR

BTS

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

BTS recently made their highly anticipated full-group comeback with the release of fifth studio album ARIRANG, which released on March 20th 2026. This marked the end of their hiatus that lasted nearly 4 years. Within these 4 years, the members were carrying out their mandatory South Korean military service and launched highly successful solo careers.

Blackpink

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Blackpink also made a comeback as a group after nearly four years. Within these 4 years, the girls each solidified their solo careers releasing hits that topped charts around the world. 3 out of 4 of the members also debuted in acting. Members Lisa and Jennie launched their own record labels as well.

Exo

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Exo made their latest group comeback with their 8th full length studio album REVERXE, which was released on 19th January, 2026. This comeback marked the end of their nearly 7 year long hiatus, where each member either finished their mandatory military service or released music solo or as a sub-unit. Unfortunately, members Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin weren’t a part of this comeback due to ongoing legal disputes between their sub-unit EXO-CBX and their record label, SM Entertainment.

BIGBANG

Legendary Kpop group BIGBANG is celebrating their 20th Anniversary in 2026 with a massive global comeback featuring members G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung with promotional teasers hinting at the return of former member T.O.P. The group highlighted this milestone by making a historic return to Coachella 2026, announcing a global world tour and launching new social channels. Alongside the group promotions, the members are simultaneously pursuing solo activities

(Compiled by Omisha Pingua)

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON