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It's confirmed! Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child, here's what we know

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, six months after their intimate wedding ceremony

Published on: Jun 20, 2026 08:06 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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It's happening! Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expecting her first child with husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The news comes a little over six months after the pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Coimbatore, marking a new chapter in their personal lives.

Samantha and Raj

An insider source tells HT City, "Yes it is true. The couple is truly delighted for this new beginning, and they will make an announcement in some time."

Speculation was rife as pap videos of Samantha walking around earlier in the day with a slight bump, went viral.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / It's confirmed! Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child, here's what we know
Home / HTCity / Cinema / It's confirmed! Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child, here's what we know
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