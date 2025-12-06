The Family Man Season 3 breaks records as 2025’s most-watched show in its first week

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man marked its return with the third season in November, and fans of the spy action thriller series have wasted no time in turning it into a major phenomenon. Officially, The Family Man Season 3 has emerged as the most-watched series of 2025 in its first week on Prime Video India. The Family Man season 3 features Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur and Sharib Hashmi among others.

The Family Man Season 3 shatters records

The third season of the popular show marked its return on November 21 after a long gap of more than four years. In its debut week, The Family Man reached 96% of postcodes in India and remained among the top five trends in over 35 countries, such as the UK, Australia, Canada, the UAE, Singapore, and Malaysia, Variety reported.

This market has the strongest performance for the franchise, surpassing the records set by the previous two seasons, which came out in 2019 and 2021, respectively. Also, it remained ahead of any other title released on the streaming platform this year in India. Raj & DK, who serve as the creators, directors, as well as writers on the series, said that the "overwhelming reception" to The Family Man Season 3, even after a long wait of four years, "reaffirms that they value our efforts to make the series bigger, better, and more engaging and entertaining for them.”

Nikhil Madhok, director and head of originals at Prime Video India, said the immense love and adulation that viewers have for the series is evident in the "spectacular reception" of the third season. "The gripping story, exceptional performances, and Raj and DK’s signature quirk, complemented by their distinctive storytelling style and heart-stopping thrills, are what have made the series so widely loved and a true audience favorite," Variety quoted Madhok as saying.

The Family Man: What to know about Season 3?

In the latest installment in the franchise, Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari to take on the main antagonist, Rukma, essayed by Jaideep Ahlawat.

Tiwari is tasked with cracking the mystery surrounding the derailment of peace talks in the Northeast region of the country. However, he soon gets to witness his family come under major attack as he takes on Rukma, who believes that the former is responsible for his girlfriend’s demise.

Besides Bajpayee and Ahlawat, the third season also features Nimrat Kaur as well as returning cast members Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Gul Panag.