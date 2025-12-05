Four More Shots Please! returns for one last round as Prime Video sets this date for premiere of final season

Prime Video has announced that the final season of its International Emmy-nominated Original series Four More Shots Please! and its release date. Arriving just in time for the holiday season, the concluding chapter promises an emotional, dramatic, and celebratory farewell to the show. The series will stream in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The show will start streaming from 19 December. Four More Shots Please! returns for the finale season on Prime Video.

What's in store for Four More Shots Please! finale

Starring Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo, the final season reunites the beloved quartet as they navigate 'new challenges, deeper conflicts, and bolder adventures'. Returning cast members include Prateik Smita Patil, Milind Soman, Rajeev Siddhartha, Lisa Ray, and Ankur Rathee, with fresh faces Dino Morea, Anasuya Sengupta, and Kunaal Roy Kapur joining the ensemble.

In its final chapter, the show doubles down on raw friendship, unapologetic choices, messy romances, and the fierce individuality of Damini, Umang, Anjana, and Siddhi. This season introduces a powerful twist: a pact made by the four women, which sets off a chain reaction of emotional upheavals and life-altering decisions.

More about the show

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications and created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, the fourth season is developed and written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra. Direction is helmed by Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani.

Rangita said, “Four More Shots Please! was born from a desire to showcase women not as they are expected to be, but as they truly are, wildly ambitious and fiercely loyal. It has been a privilege to watch Damini, Umang, Anjana, and Siddhi become icons of a generation navigating the complexities of life and love. This finale is the crescendo of that journey.”

