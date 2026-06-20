It's confirmed! Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child, here's what we know

Speculation was rife as pap videos of Samantha walking around earlier in the day with a slight bump, went viral.

An insider source tells HT City, "Yes it is true. The couple is truly delighted for this new beginning, and they will make an announcement in some time."

It's happening! Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expecting her first child with husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The news comes a little over six months after the pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Coimbatore, marking a new chapter in their personal lives.

Samantha and Raj got married on December 1, 2025, at the Linga Bhairavi temple within the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The private ceremony was attended by close family members and friends, with the couple choosing to keep celebrations low-key. Pictures from the wedding were later shared online, confirming months of speculation about their relationship.

The couple first collaborated professionally while working on projects such as The Family Man and later Citadel: Honey Bunny. Over time, reports of a growing bond between the actor and filmmaker surfaced, though both remained guarded.

The pregnancy news arrives during a busy phase in Samantha's career. Her latest, Maa Inti Bangaaram has opened to good reviews.