Jaan Kumar Sanu on his sudden battle with Covid-19: It was very shocking

Singer-performer Jaan Kumar Sanu recently found himself facing the revival of Covid-19 virus head-on, leading to a hospitalisation that put his slated live concert on an unexpected pause.

Jaan Kumar Sanu

Recalling the onset of his illness, Jaan shares, “I was completely occupied with the preparations for my concert in Mumbai. There was just too much happening, and one day, after I finished up, I went to the gym. I started feeling like I was coming down with the flu or something, so I took my normal medicine and went to sleep.”

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The situation, however, escalated rapidly overnight, he states. “It was at night that I started experiencing chills, shivering, and a fever between 102 and 103 degrees. It got so bad that I was rushed to the hospital, where I eventually fainted.”

The diagnosis that followed was a moment of shock. “My doctors came to me and said, ‘You are Covid-19 positive.’ I was just like, ‘What?’ It was very shocking for me, but I think it was an even bigger shock for my mother and the doctors. I hadn't caught it throughout the entire pandemic, but sadly, it happened this time.”

Reflecting on his recovery, Jaan notes that the experience was far more intense than he had anticipated. “Things have certainly changed. I wasn't isolated, but I was put through rigorous medication for two days and a lot of injections. I was finally discharged on Sunday evening, but the recovery process is far from over. I’m still on heavy medication and have been advised to consume a lot of fluids for at least a month. Most importantly, I have to be strict about wearing a mask.”

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{{^usCountry}} The health scare has forced the singer to prioritise his recovery over his professional commitments. “My immunity is currently very low, and my lungs are under stress. I have been advised not to step out at all, and I have to take a break from singing for at least a week.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The health scare has forced the singer to prioritise his recovery over his professional commitments. “My immunity is currently very low, and my lungs are under stress. I have been advised not to step out at all, and I have to take a break from singing for at least a week.” {{/usCountry}}

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Understandably, this has put his upcoming concert in Mumbai on hold. However, the singer remains optimistic about bouncing back. "My concert- Dil Diaries is on hold for now," he concludes, "but I will make sure it happens by the end of this month."