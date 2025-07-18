Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor on her cosmetic procedures: ‘If we don't do something about our looks then…’

It is widely believed that appearance matters quite a lot in the glamour industry. How one looks is apparently important, not just to the individuals but also to the audience who come to theatres. But is this a fact? Some may think so. Well, in this day and age, the mindset of people regarding botox and other skin enhancing treatments has definitely seen a shift. But very few are open to publicly acknowledging that they have gone under the knife. In this era, Sridevi’s daughter and Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor is a breath of fresh air, staying true to herself and her fans. Khushi Kapoor

In a recent chat with ETimes, talking about her rumoured cosmetic procedures, Khushi Kapoor shared, “Yes, I have changed my looks. But everyone thinks I have done some 10-20 things on myself. It is obviously not the case. I don't think going under the knife for your looks is such a big deal. For me, it is not okay to be dishonest with people around me about my looks. There are a lot of impressionable youngsters who follow us on the internet. Plus, if we don't do something about our looks, then it is a problem and people will judge you for your looks, and if we do something for ourselves, feeding your insecurities, then also people have a problem.”

She went on to explain, “People will say that why did she change herself and did not stick to her original looks? So, you are not going to win either way. I am going to live my life the way I want to. Also, I was not born like this and all actor's groom themselves, and of course vanity is a large part of our life! I care about my looks, but haven't changed every single thing about my face. I don't want to set unrealistic standards of beauty and so I became open about the procedures I had done to look like this.”

On the work front, Khushi was last seen in Nadaaniyan opposite Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.