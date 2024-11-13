Janhvi’s BFF Orry reveals Boney Kapoor launched his career; trolls say ‘as if Boney hasn’t tortured audience enough’

Who is Orry? This is one question that troubled social media users almost as much as ‘Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyu maara’ bothered audiences after the release of SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster hit film Baahubali: The Beginning (2015). Well, Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is an internet personality, a designated best friend to Bollywood star kids and most importantly, a liver. But what is the ‘orrygin’ story of Orry? How did he become such a big internet sensation and who launched him in the industry? Much to the delight of netizens, Orry answered these questions in his birthday post for his BFF Janhvi Kapoor’s filmmaker father Boney Kapoor. Orry with Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor

Wishing the filmmaker on his 69th birthday, Orry shared a post revealing that it was Boney who jumpstarted his career as a ‘public personality’ three years ago. Orry then shared his first ever picture clicked by the paparazzi, where he is seen standing next to Boney, both dressed in ethnic. Along with this snap, Orry shared, “My very first time getting papped @boney.kapoor.” With another paparazzi click, Orry wrote: “And every time after that 🤗🤗🤗. Till they started photographing me on their own I was so shy 🫣🤭😲.” Well, netizens are not too happy about Boney launching Orry and are now trolling the filmmaker.

Under a Reddit thread, one social media user claimed, “Boney has taken the oath to launch every atrocity in the industry from his kitty and there shouldn't be any doubts regarding it. Period,” whereas another netizen shared, “As if boney hasn’t tortured the audience enough by encouraging jhanvi and khushi to act, he had to torture us even more by encouraging the ultimate clown . I’m sure he earned a cool amount of nasty karma for this deed of his 😤.” Another such comment read: “Boney. You were already torturing us with your kids. Yeh baaki tha?,” whereas an internet user stated: “Toh Boney hai saare fasad k jaad😏.”

Are you an Orry fan?