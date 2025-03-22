Jason Momoa opens up about his casting as anti-hero Lobo in Supergirl: 'Born to do it'

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa is stepping into the role of Lobo, one of DC Comics’ most notorious anti-heroes, and he’s certain he’s the perfect fit. Known for his larger-than-life screen presence and rugged persona, the actor believes he embodies everything that makes the intergalactic bounty hunter stand out. Jason Momoa will be seen as Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

"I just think I'm the right person to play the role," Jason, who previously brought Aquaman to life in the DC Universe, told Entertainment Weekly in a conversation with his Minecraft co-star, Jack Black. "Born to do it," Jack chimed in, with Jason echoing the sentiment.

"If we're going to typecast me in anything, let's put me in Lobo," he continued, listing the character’s defining traits. "Motorcycles, smoking cigars, partying, dreadlocks… loves a fight, funny."

Jason will debut as Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, a film that stars House of the Dragon actor Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, Superman’s cousin. Based on the comic of the same name, the story follows an interstellar warrior, Ruthye Marye Knoll, who enlists Supergirl’s help to track down those responsible for her father’s murder and the destruction of her home. Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) portrays her target, Krem of the Yellow Hill, while Eve Ridley (3 Body Problem) takes on the role of Ruthye.

Currently in the midst of filming his scenes, Jason describes his character as "the most bada** bounty hunter in the galaxy," mirroring the official DC Comics description. Reflecting on stepping into Lobo’s costume for the first time, he revealed, "It's the first time I asked everybody to call me by my character's name," which led to a playful exchange with Jack. Slipping into Lobo’s signature gravelly voice, Momoa joked, "Lobo has to go take a deuce."

Directed by Craig Gillespie and penned by Ana Nogueira, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to release on July 26, 2026.

Jason has long had his sights set on playing Lobo. In a 2023 interview with Fandango, he recalled his early love for the character while collecting comics. "I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, 'Hello? It's the perfect role,'" he said. "I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it's a f**k yeah. I haven't received that call, so I don't want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I'm there," he added.