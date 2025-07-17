Jennifer Lopez doesn't want to get married anymore after divorce from Ben Affleck: ‘I think I am done with that’

American singer-actor Jennifer Lopez appears to be stepping away from the idea of marriage altogether. During one her shows as part of her Up All Night tour in Spain's Bilbao, the pop icon addressed a fan’s sign that read, “J Lo, marry me?” while performing on Tuesday. In a moment caught on a fan video shared on X, Jennifer replied to the crowd, “I think I’m done with that. I’ve tried that a few times.” Jennifer Lopez's recent comments around marriage during a live concert have gone viral. (AFP)

The 55-year-old has walked down the aisle four times, with her most recent marriage to actor Ben Affleck drawing global attention. The two originally dated in the early 2000s and were engaged from November 2002 to January 2004 before calling it off. Nearly two decades later, they rekindled their relationship in 2021, and in July 2022, the couple married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony. A more formal celebration followed at Ben’s Georgia estate. However, the reunion didn’t last as Jennifer filed for divorce two years later, and it was finalized in January, earlier this year.

Before reuniting with Ben, Jennifer was engaged to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. The couple started dating in 2017, got engaged in 2019, but ended their relationship in 2021 without saying ‘I do’ formally.

Her longest marriage was to singer Marc Anthony, whom she wed in 2004. Their marriage lasted a decade, and they share 17-year-old twins, Emme and Max. The couple officially divorced in 2014 but have maintained a cordial co-parenting relationship.

Jennifer’s earlier marriages include her 2001 wedding to dancer and choreographer Cris Judd, which ended in 2003, and her first marriage to actor Ojani Noa, which lasted from 1997 to 1998.

Though she didn’t go into further detail during the concert, her statement feels like a clear reflection of where she stands on the idea of marriage today. And after decades in the public eye and several high-profile relationships, Lopez’s candid moment on stage left fans both surprised and empathetic.