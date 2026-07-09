Jeremy Allen White's snub to Stephen Colbert's farewell: What made news in 2026 Emmy nominations, here's the highlights

The much-awaited nominations for the Emmy Awards 2026 were unveiled on Wednesday with the medical drama The Pitt dominating the drama category with 25 nominations, and Hacks acing the comedy genre by scoring a record-breaking 24 nods, becoming the most nominated comedy series in a single year. India found itself being represented in two categories as actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba got nominated in Outstanding Television Movie category, while costume designer Arjun Bhasin bagged a nomination for the show The Beast In Me.

Here's what else made headlines from the2026 Emmy nomination list:

Multiple nominations

Emmy 2026 nominations highlights

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Matthew Rhys accomplished a rare feat as he became the only performer this year nominated for two lead acting awards—Lead Actor in a Comedy for Widow’s Bay and Lead Actor in a Limited Series for The Beast In Me. Colman Domingo earned two acting nominations too in the Guest Actor in a Drama category for Euphoria and the Supporting Actor in a Comedy category for The Four Seasons. Salli Richardson-Whitfield became the first Black woman to earn two drama directing nominations in the same year, as she was nominated for episodes of The Gilded Age and Task.

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Host and contender

{{^usCountry}} Mariska Hargitay, who will be hosting this year’s ceremony on September 14, is an Emmy contender herself too. Her documentary My Mom Jayne picked up three nominations, including Best Directing for Hargitay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mariska Hargitay, who will be hosting this year’s ceremony on September 14, is an Emmy contender herself too. Her documentary My Mom Jayne picked up three nominations, including Best Directing for Hargitay. {{/usCountry}}

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Age of history

David Attenborough made history at the Emmys as he became the oldest nominee ever at the age of 100. And not one, but he scored two nominations in the Outstanding Narrator category for A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough and Ocean with David Attenborough respectively. He has already won three awards in the category before, with his last win coming in 2020.

Shocking snubs

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Jeremy Allen White, who won the lead actor in comedy award for The Bear the past two consecutive times, was unexpectedly left out this year. While the show scored a nod in the Comedy series category and Ayo Edebiri also getting nominated for Leading Actress, White and other expected nominees like Ebon Moss-Bacharach and Liza Colón-Zayas, were left out. Another snub came for Stranger Things which aired its final season in 2025. The show did not make it to any main category and its nomination was limited to only technical categories. Even Euphoria failed to bag a nod for its final season in the Best Drama section, although Zendaya got nominated in the Best Actress in a Drama category. Nobody Wants This got a place in the Comedy Series list but its much-loved lead pair of Adam Brody and Kristen Bell missed out on acting nominations.

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Farewell at a high

Following its cancellation earlier this year, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert made history with for nine Emmys nominations for its final season, including for Outstanding Variety Series. Last year, the series famously took home the Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series.