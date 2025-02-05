Jesse Eisenberg, who played Zuckerberg in The Social Network, calls out Meta’s ‘problematic’ moves; ‘currying favours’

Jesse Eisenberg, popularly known for playing Mark Zuckerberg in the documentary drama The Social Network (2010), recently spoke about his efforts to distance himself from the Meta CEO. In an interview with BBC News, the actor shared his concerns about Zuckerberg’s influence on free speech and censorship, as well as Meta’s recent cutbacks on diversity programs and fact-checking on social platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. Jesse Eisenberg playing Zuckerberg in The Social Network

“It's like this guy is... doing things that are problematic, taking away fact-checking,” Eisenberg told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. He also expressed concerns about safety, saying, “[There are] safety concerns. Making people who are already threatened in the world more threatened.” His comments come as Meta phases out independent fact-checkers on Facebook and Instagram, replacing them with a community-based system similar to X’s “community notes.” Meta's decision comes in the wake of Donald Trump's controversial inauguration as the 47th US president, reigniting debates about tech giants' role in content moderation. Many platforms, fearing shutdowns, are opting to align with the government's outdated beliefs rather than risk opposition.

Eisenberg didn’t hold back on his criticism of billionaires like Zuckerberg. “These people have billions upon billions of dollars, like more money than any human person has ever amassed, and what are they doing with it?” he asked. “Oh, they're doing it to curry favour with somebody who's preaching hate.” He added that his views are influenced by his wife, who teaches disability justice in New York. “That's what I think... not as like a person who played in a movie. I think of it as somebody who is married to a woman who teaches disability justice in New York and lives for her students are going to get a little harder this year.”

Online, many have rallied behind Eisenberg’s stance. “Man, I’m so happy to hear he’s a legitimately good dude,” one commenter wrote. Another agreed saying, “We could use more actors speaking out against mega corporations take overs. good or bad a lot of Americans look up to celebrities and follow what they do. Last thing we need is a bunch of bro actors chumming it up with Elon Musk.” Others praised him for using his platform to call out corporate overreach. “Honestly, I love that he’s down-to-earth but keeps playing these rich psychopaths,” another user noted. “It shows how talented he is.”

Eisenberg is currently promoting A Real Pain, a comedy-drama that he wrote, directed, and stars in alongside Kieran Culkin. The film follows two cousins travelling to Poland to visit Holocaust sites in memory of their late grandmother. Inspired by his own family, the character is based on Eisenberg’s Aunt Doris, and parts of the movie were filmed at his family's former home in Poland.