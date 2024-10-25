Jigra becomes Alia Bhatt’s 2nd lowest grosser; netizens say ‘Alia high speeding her range rover to Maddock office’

Over the years, Alia Bhatt has proven that she is one star kid who really can act, with her impactful performances in films such as Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) and Raazi (2019). So obviously when it was announced that she’s joining forces with director Vasan Bala, fans expected something new and impressive. The trailer of their film Jigra further raised expectations, with a glimpse of Vedang Raina’s jail torture scene and Alia’s plight to save her onscreen brother. But sadly, when the film released in theatres, it failed to bring the audience to cinema halls resulting in Jigra becoming Alia’s worst opener in a decade. Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina play brother-sister in Vasan Bala's Jigra

The film has now been in theatres for two weeks. So far, Jigra has collected ₹29.25 crore and is expected to cross ₹30 crore this weekend, which was the lifetime collection of Alia’s lowest opener of all time, Highway (2014). This makes Jigra her second lowest grosser. Amidst all this, netizens believe that the director is taking all the criticism on himself and now Alia is being accused of ‘sidelining’ him. On a Reddit thread, one such netizen opined, “Alia has stopped posting any story abt Jigra. Vasan Bala is still posting stories and saying thank you and tagging Alia. Not come across a single story from Alia even when she is tagged. New low for Alia as a person she is letting Vasan baala take all the criticism and hate. KJo and Alia have sidelined Vasan Bala.”

Another comment read: “No one ever talks about Alia’s Sadak, Alia’s Kalank, Alia’s Rocky Rani. Everyone else except her takes the blame for all her flops. This is why she’s got so many haters. Everyone working with her now is going to be scared of facing the same wrath,” while a social media user shared, “Just saw the picture and thought Vasan apologised again, He needs to move on, alia moved on the very next minute.” Referring to Alia’s recent visit to the Maddock Films office, a netizen claimed, “Alia high speeding her range rover to madock office.”

However, there are also some fans who feel Alia will redeem herself with her upcoming projects and should not let one flop define her career. For instance, a fan shared, “People forgetting that Salman recently had back to back 3 flops srk had bigger disasters one flop isn't going to change that she is one biggest star & crowd puller.”

Up next, Alia has YRF’s spy thriller Alpha in her kitty, apart from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War co-starring her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.