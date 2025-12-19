Ranveer Singh’s jiju Nick Jonas vibes to Dhurandhar song, says: ‘Bhai! Dhurandhar title track is…’

Apart from being a Hollywood heartthrob, a celebrated singer and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ husband, Nick Jonas is a Bollywood music enthusiast. In the past, time and again, the internet has witnessed our beloved National Jiju groove to chartbuster hits from Hindi films. May it be letting his hair down on Garry Sandhu’s Hauli Hauli from De De Pyaar De (2019), or grooving to Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 track Aavan Jaavan before a show. Well, in his latest dance video, Nick along with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas jumped on the Dhurandhar train.

The Jonas Brothers grooving to a Hindi song from Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh’s film was definitely not on our 2025 Bingo cards! But netizens are here for it. In this Instagram reel shared by Nick Jonas on his official social media handle, the singer and his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas can be seen dancing to Dhurandhar’s item number Shararat , helmed beautifully by Jasmine Sandlas and Madhubanti Bagchi. Along with this video, Nick shared, “New pre show hype song unlocked.” Well, Ranveer was one of the first to hype Nick in the comment section below, as he wrote: “Hahahahahaah JIJUUUU JAAANE DEEEEEE 🎶 🕺 😍🤩💕❤️😂👌🏽.”

Replying to Ranveer, Nick wrote: “@ranveersingh Bhai! Dhurandhar title track is up next! Love to you and the family. Let’s go!” We are totally digging this bromance, by the way. Director Aditya Dhar also commented on the video, writing: “Okay… this just made my day 😄👏.” In the film, actors Krystle D'Souza and Ayesha Khan danced to the song Shararat as Ranveer got married to co-star Sara Arjun onscreen. In the comment section below, gushing over National Jiju Nick, Krystle wrote: “No wayyyy!!! Whatttt😍🔥,” whereas Ayesha referred to a character in the film and shared, “Are you bade sahab?😯♥️.”

We can’t wait to see Ranveer vibe to the Dhurandhar album with Nick when the latter comes to India next!